Sofía Vergara shares stunning snaps in honor of 50th birthday

Happy birthday, Sofía Vergara!

The actress turned 50 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion with an intimate poolside luncheon, held one day earlier at Los Angeles’ Tower Bar.

“Pre bday lunch with my family.🍰🍰🍰🍰,” the “Modern Family” star captioned her initial Instagram slideshow post.

The first pic featured Vergara, chic in dark sunglasses and a red-and-white strapless dress, striking a sexy pose.

In the foreground of the photo sat a black wine bottle with gold lettering spelling out: “50 & still fabulous.”

Guests in attendance included her 30-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and 29-year-old niece, Claudia Vergara.

Riffing on the birthday girl’s most recent post’s caption of three cake-slice emojis, Lizzie Tisch responded “🎂🎂🎂 – I’ll stop at 3.”

Many more celebs offered their congrats in the comments, including model Adriana Lima, who wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful lady.”

“I’ll have what you’re having 🔥😍 happy birthday !” social media personality Amanda Cerny chimed in.

The weekend marked another special occasion for Sofía and hubby Joe Manganiello, as their beloved chihuahua Bubbles turned 9.

Manganiello, 45, posted a celebratory post for Bubbles, captioning it, “HAPPY 9th BIRTHDAY to my little buddy, the baby… Bubbles.”

The “Magic Mike” heartthrob followed up the pup pic, which depicted him cuddling the senior canine, with another photo on Sunday of him twirling his wife of seven years on the dance floor.

“¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor!” he wrote as the accompanying text. “I love you so much.”

