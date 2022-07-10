Dusty Dogz, putting a gourmet twist on classic foods, set to open new Central Florida location

Dusty Dogz

AVALON PARK, Fla. — Central Florida is getting a new restaurant that puts a gourmet twist on classic foods and also supports local animal shelters.

In August, Dusty Dogz will be the newest vendor serving up yummy treats in the Marketplace at Avalon Park.

Originating in Michigan, Dusty Dogz offers gourmet options, from hot dogs with unique toppings to smash burgers with a twist.

According to a news release, Dusty Dogs has made it its mission to not only feed the community but its canine companions as well with portions of every purchase going directly to a local animal shelter or rescue center.

“I have enjoyed being a part of this family and pet friendly community since the early 2000′s and have been looking for an opportunity to be able to bring a business close to home,” said Sean McCartney, managing director and majority owner of Dusty Dogz. “The Marketplace felt like a natural fit for this community-minded concept with a great menu.”

“Dusty Dogz brings diversity to the Marketplace offerings and adds the menu items we hear requested the most from the community,” said Derek McCracken, general manager of Marketplace at Avalon Park. “In addition to adding to the diverse Marketplace offerings, we are able to support local animal shelters, which is not only something I think is important to Avalon Park, but also to me personally.”

The opening date is slated for early August.

