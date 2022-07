On June 29, 2022, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter sentenced Justin Coats under California’s Three Strikes law to 25 years to Life in prison. I want you to know the story behind this sentence. I want you to know the story and think about it, because there are special interests and legislators who have set their sights on ending California’s Three Strikes law. California’s Committee on Revision of the Penal Code, which does not count a single prosecutor or victim advocate among its members, has called for the repeal of Three Strikes, arguing that it has been used disproportionately against people of color and has not prevented crime.

