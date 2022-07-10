ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The Boys’ College Spinoff Series ‘Varsity’ Will Crossover With Season 3

By Michael Haskoor
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tX8cL_0ganJkvj00

Fans of The Boys are likely still getting over that insane Season 3 finale while also naturally clamoring for more. Well, we have some good news for you.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed some new information on the show’s planned spinoff series The Boys Presents: Varsity , which is currently in the works at Amazon .

According to Kripke, the college-campus spinoff will feature some familiar faces from The Boys ‘ Universe.

According to Collider , the spinoff series was first greenlit by Prime Video in 2021 with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters attached as showrunners. A press release at the time described Varsity as “part college show, part Hunger Games—with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.” The spinoff will take place at the Vought-run Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, the only school in America exclusively for supes, and will crossover with events from Season 3 of the parent series.

“There’s definitely crossover, and we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity,” Kripke said during a recent interview. “Like there’s a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there’s certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There’s Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show.”

Production for Varsity began in May 2022 with Kripke as executive producer, and is expected to wrap sometime in October.

The series will feature Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity, Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Marco Pigossi as Edison Cardosa, Chance Perdomo , Shelley Conn, and more.

Season 3 of The Boys ended on July 8 and the entire series is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
SheKnows

Yellowstone Scene Stealer Returning to Former Role

When it rains, it pours for Jennifer Landon. Not only has the As the World Turns alum — who played Gwen, as if you didn’t know — been made a series regular for the fifth season of Yellowstone, she’s also returning to Animal Kingdom, a new promo for the TNT drama reveals.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Peacock Cancels Epic Series

Peacock has canceled its planned TV adaptation of The Green Bone Saga – a trilogy of fantasy novels recently completed by author Fonda J. Lee. Lee revealed the sad news to fans herself on Twitter this week. However, she did leave room for hope that the show will be picked up elsewhere.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelley Conn
Person
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Person
Sean Patrick Thomas
Person
Jaz Sinclair
Person
Eric Kripke
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#The Spinoff#Prime Video#Hunger Games
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Recalls Scene That Outraged Fans

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has had to act out many controversial scenes in her role as Beth Dutton, but she recently recalled the moment that outraged fans the most. Speaking to TV Line, Reilly revealed that it wasn't any of Beth's criminal moments that drove viewers overboard, but when the character refused to let Carter (Finn Little) call her mom. Beth had taken the orphaned teen in and looked after him in Season 4.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Lynda Carter Jokingly Claims She Created ‘Thirst Traps’

Lynda Carter came into the limelight through her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the ’70s-comic book based Wonder Woman television series. She was invited to audition in 1975 in what had become an almost futile search for a Hollywood breakthrough. In fact, she was almost returning to Arizona due to her dwindling funds when she was informed that actress Joanna Cassidy was no longer being considered for the role and that she had gotten the part of Diana Prince.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders Dead at 18

3:13 PM PT -- Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they got a call for a male not breathing Thursday. When they responded, they found Tyler alone in the home and pronounced him deceased. At this time, there are no immediate signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. Tyler Sanders, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Decider.com

27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy