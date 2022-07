WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A small child died in Weld County over the weekend after she was hit by a car. Dacono police rushed to a residential part of town just after 8:15 Saturday night and found a bystander giving a 3-year-old girl CPR. Officers took over trying to resuscitate the little girl, but despite their life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO