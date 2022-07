Silvia was one of the early pioneers of this life-saving skill which has saved countless lives over many decades worldwide. Stock photo via Anne Lepesant. Whenever I tutor my life-saving courses I will sometimes get asked who invented mouth-to-mouth resuscitation? I don’t think “invention” is the correct terminology, but I can tell them straight away who was one of the early pioneers of this life-saving skill which has saved countless lives over many decades worldwide. Enter one Charles E Silvia. He took the idea to the American Red Cross who replied with “No, that’s not our preferred method.” Do I have to say anymore? Well, I think I do.

