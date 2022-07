URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was charged after officials said he threatened an Indianapolis medical center. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said John D. Armstrong, of Indianapolis, was a patient at OSF Hospital in Urbana. Officers were called there because he was making threats against the Roudebush Veteran’s Administration Medical Center in Indianapolis. “Armstrong told staff at OSF and the UPD officer that he had a friend who was a veteran and built bombs and that the friend had a bomb ready for Armstrong to pick up when he left the hospital,” said Rietz.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO