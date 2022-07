While 2020 sadly brought closure to many businesses, it was just the beginning for the Lake House on Canandaigua, which opened to the public in August 2020. In its first year, the property was named the number one hotel in Travel + Leisure’s top ten best resort hotels in New York State, and second in its top fifteen resort hotels in the continental US. It’s easy to see why.

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO