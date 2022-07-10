A&E’s ‘Biography: WWE Legends’ Live Stream: How To Watch ‘Biography: The Undertaker’ Live

A&E is set to deliver nine weeks of wrestling content with their new “WWE on A&E” programming block. In the immortal words of Road Warrior Hawk, “Ohhhhh what a rush!”

Later tonight (July 10), the second season of Biography: WWE Legends begins, followed by the debuts of WWE Rivals and WWE Smack Talk. WWE Rivals is a roundtable series led by actor/former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. that delves into some of the most intense feuds in WWE history. The first episode centers on Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, while future installments will cover “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock, The Undertaker vs. Kane, John Cena vs. Edge, and the “Monday Night Wars.”

The first episode of the new season of Biography: WWE Legends focuses on The Undertaker, with future episodes covering Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, DX, and the first WrestleMania.

How can you watch Biography: The Undertaker live on A&E? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN DOES SEASON 2 OF BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS PREMIERE ON A&E?

The new season debuts Sunday, July 10 on A&E.

WHAT TIME IS BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS THE UNDERTAKER ON A&E TONIGHT?

Biography: The Undertaker airs tonight (July 10) from 8:00-10:01 p.m. ET on A&E, followed by the premiere of WWE Rivals. An encore presentation of the documentary airs Monday, July 11 at 12:03 a.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH A&E’S BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS: THE UNDERTAKER LIVE ONLINE:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch Biography: The Undertaker live on A&E’s website or with the A&E app. The special will also be available for next-day streaming on A&E.com.

A&E BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

You can also find an A&E live stream with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV (Blue), Frndly TV, or Philo. All of the aforementioned services offer A&E in their channel lineups. Philo is currently offering a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

CAN I WATCH BIOGRAPHY: THE UNDERTAKER LIVE ON HULU?

You can’t stream Biography: WWE Legends with a traditional Hulu account, but you can watch the series live or on demand with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV. Hulu’s live TV service includes an A&E live stream.