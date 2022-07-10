ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

A&E’s ‘Biography: WWE Legends’ Live Stream: How To Watch ‘Biography: The Undertaker’ Live

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBWnV_0ganJJIE00

A&E is set to deliver nine weeks of wrestling content with their new “WWE on A&E” programming block. In the immortal words of Road Warrior Hawk, “Ohhhhh what a rush!

Later tonight (July 10), the second season of Biography: WWE Legends begins, followed by the debuts of WWE Rivals and WWE Smack Talk. WWE Rivals is a roundtable series led by actor/former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. that delves into some of the most intense feuds in WWE history. The first episode centers on Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, while future installments will cover “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock, The Undertaker vs. Kane, John Cena vs. Edge, and the “Monday Night Wars.”

The first episode of the new season of Biography: WWE Legends focuses on The Undertaker, with future episodes covering Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, DX, and the first WrestleMania.

How can you watch Biography: The Undertaker live on A&E? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN DOES SEASON 2 OF BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS PREMIERE ON A&E?

The new season debuts Sunday, July 10 on A&E.

WHAT TIME IS BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS THE UNDERTAKER ON A&E TONIGHT?

Biography: The Undertaker airs tonight (July 10) from 8:00-10:01 p.m. ET on A&E, followed by the premiere of WWE Rivals. An encore presentation of the documentary airs Monday, July 11 at 12:03 a.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH A&E’S BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS: THE UNDERTAKER LIVE ONLINE:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch Biography: The Undertaker live on A&E’s website or with the A&E app. The special will also be available for next-day streaming on A&E.com.

A&E BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

You can also find an A&E live stream with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV (Blue), Frndly TV, or Philo. All of the aforementioned services offer A&E in their channel lineups. Philo is currently offering a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

CAN I WATCH BIOGRAPHY: THE UNDERTAKER LIVE ON HULU?

You can’t stream Biography: WWE Legends with a traditional Hulu account, but you can watch the series live or on demand with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV. Hulu’s live TV service includes an A&E live stream.

Comments / 1

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Naomi Responds To Released WWE Star’s Wrestling Offer

After months of relative silence following her and Sasha Banks walking out of “WWE Raw”, Naomi has started to get more open about her perceived discontent within WWE. On Friday, the former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion posted a cryptic tweet, and then followed it up with another cryptic post on Saturday, this time on Instagram, where she made comments about being “taken advantage of.” Things got a little less cryptic on Monday, however, during an interaction with a former WWE star.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
The Undertaker
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Philo
Person
Kurt Angle
Person
Steve Austin
Person
John Cena
Person
Lex Luger
Person
Rey Mysterio
Popculture

Becky Lynch Drops Massive Tease About Her Future After WWE

Becky Lynch may have revealed her plans for after she retires from WWE. The 35-year-old WWE Superstar recently took part in a WWE house show in Louisiana and cut a promo that teased what she would like to do once her professional wrestling career is over. Lynch told the crowd that she "should be in Hollywood making movies" instead of being in a WWE ring.
TV SHOWS
wrestlingrumors.net

The Rock’s Daughter Cuts First Promo In NXT

There’s the new generation. There are a lot of ways for a wrestler to get into the industry, but one of the things that can offer some instant credibility is being a second generation star. A wrestler with family in the business feels like a bigger deal because they have a connection to the sport and have probably learned more than the average newcomer. That was the case again this weekend, as the daughter of an all time legend took her first step into a much larger world.
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlingrumors.net

Former World Champion Makes Surprise WWE Return, Teases New Feud

Welcome back. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have been quite the successes. While it might not be an exact science, one of the best ways to gauge a wrestler’s success is through the championships they have won, particularly World Titles. This week saw the return of a former World Champion in a surprising moment.
WWE
Sportscasting

Bubba Ray Dudley Names the 2 WWE Superstars Who ‘Manhandled’ Him in His Career

Bubba Ray Dudley wrestled in WWF/WWE from 1999 to 2005 and again from 2016 to 17. He also made stops as Bully Ray and Brother Ray in ECW, TNA, ROH, NWA, and on the independent circuit. Dudley is even in the WWE Hall of Fame as one half of the legendary tag team The Dudley Boyz. During this iconic career that spanned four decades, the often-over-300-pound Dudley rarely got thrown around in the ring. However, there were two incredible powerhouses who did manhandle the pro wrestler, and Dudley still remembers it well.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Sling Tv#Streaming Tv#Hulu With Live Tv#Combat#A E#Road Warrior Hawk#Wwe Rivals#Wwe Smack#Undertaker
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Agrees To New Deal With The Company

He’ll be around for a bit. Over the history of wrestling, very few stars are able to truly stand out above the rest. It takes something special to make it work that well but some wrestlers manage to make it work. There are different ways to pull this off and you know one of these major stars when you see one. Now you might get to see one of them a bit more often.
WWE
Fightful

Paul Wight Thanks Tony Khan And WWE For Letting Him Appear On 6/27 WWE Raw To Celebrate John Cena

Paul Wight, talks about his cameo appearance, via a video package, on the June 27 Monday Night Raw. Paul Wight, The Big Show, was a huge part of John Cena's career. Big Show was John Cena's first WrestleMania opponent. On that night, in Madison Square Garden, John Cena won his first-ever WWE United States Championship, his first title in WWE. Through the years, John and Big Show would be in the same match many times over whether as partners or adversaries.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Clarification On Natalya’s No-Sell From WWE Live Event

Dave Meltzer was as surprised as anyone when he saw the footage of Natalya no-selling Liv Morgan’s Oblivion finishing move at a recent house show in Sacramento, CA. “It was a surprise,” Meltzer continued on this week’s Wrestling Observer Radio, “especially from her.”. Natalya and...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Features Surprisingly Little In-Ring Action

Last Friday’s episode of “WWE SmackDown” presented an astonishingly low amount of actual in-ring action, with a cumulative match time that was by far the smallest amount for an episode of “SmackDown” so far this year. Viewers watching last Friday’s “SmackDown” saw 13 minutes and...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: New Cryptic Vignette Airs on Raw, Alexa Bliss Teams With Asuka

= WWE aired a new mystery vignette on tonight’s Raw with reference to past WWE stars. You can see the video below, which includes references to Mick Foley (his red flannel), Randy Orton (an RKO shirt), and John Cena (a You Can’t See Me hat). As was reported...
WWE
411mania.com

Last Friday’s WWE Smackdown Featured Only Thirteen Minutes Of Wrestling

Wrestling Inc (via Cagematch) reports that last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown featured the least amount of wrestling for any episode of Smackdown this year. The amount of in-ring action was 13 minutes and 40 seconds over two hours of the program. The longest match was Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser, which went 6:40.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: Brock Lesnar F5s Otis Through a Table to Start WWE Raw

Brock Lesnar opened this week's Monday Night Raw with a promo hyping up his Last Man Standing Match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. "The Beast" compared Reigns to a fattened hog ripe for the slaughter, the was interrupted by Paul Heyman who argued that the stipulation actually favored Lesnar given how barbaric it can get. But he then declared that Reigns' streak as world champion would be the one streak Lesnar won't be able to conquer.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Reportedly Has Backstage Heat

Over the weekend fans who attended the WWE live event in Sacramento, CA saw Natalya face off against Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey and something interesting happened after the match. Natalya no sold Liv Morgan’s finisher, and after she was pinned she pointed at Morgan and said something before exiting the ring.
SACRAMENTO, CA
PWMania

WWE RAW Spoilers, Matches and Segments Revealed

The following WWE RAW matchups and segments for tonight’s show have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup was planned as of 7pm ET but is not entirely complete and may be out of order:. – A Brock Lesnar promo is set to open. – The Judgment...
WWE
ComicBook

The Undertaker Names His Favorite WWE Moments Ahead of Tonight's Biography: WWE Legends Season Premiere

A&E's Biography: WWE Legends returns tonight with an episode centered on one of the greatest legends in pro wrestling history, The Undertaker. The persona portrayed by Mark Calaway across three decades was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in April and has seemingly wrestled for the final time after announcing his retirement back in 2020. The WWE on A&E Twitter account uploaded a special video of "The Deadman" on Sunday, showing him answer a few questions about his career.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Appears To Break Character After No Selling Finish At Live Event

You never know what’s going to happen when you attend a WWE show, and during a recent live event Natalya clashed with SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. The match came to an end when Liv Morgan hit her finisher and pinned Natalya, but it was what happened after that got fans talking.
WWE
Decider.com

Decider.com

27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy