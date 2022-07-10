Thirsty? Here are the best places to celebrate National Piña Colada Day, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday, July 10, is National Piña Colada Day and what better way to end the weekend than with...cw33.com
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday, July 10, is National Piña Colada Day and what better way to end the weekend than with...cw33.com
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 1