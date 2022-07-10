ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Police investigating deadly shooting on city's northeast side Saturday evening

By Kasey Johns
Talk Radio 1370
Talk Radio 1370
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLQJp_0ganJC7900
Photo credit Getty Images

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Austin Police are investigating a homicide on the city's northeast side Saturday evening.

APD says a disturbance between two men occurred along the Copperfield Nature Trail in northeast Austin, near the 1400 block of Blakeney Lane around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police say they received a 911 call from someone reporting a male victim needing medical help near the 1000 block of East Yager around 5:17 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim with "obvious trauma". Austin-Travis County EMS transported the man to a nearby hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

Once police were able to trace the disturbance back to the park, officers arrived on scene around 5:39 p.m. Saturday and found a male victim with obvious trauma incompatible with life. He was pronounced deceased on the scene just after 6 p.m., officials said.

While there are no suspects in custody, police say the incident does appear to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public. An investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in shooting at North Austin homeless encampment

Police have identified the man who was killed Saturday in a shooting at a homeless encampment in North Austin. It happened in a tent community at 9909 North Lamar Boulevard, behind the InTown Suites near the Masterson Pass intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address at...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

APD identifies man killed near north Austin hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the person killed in a north Austin shooting July 9. Michael Richardson, 37, was found with several gunshot wounds in a tent near the InTown Suites, located in the 9900 block of N. Lamar Blvd., according to APD. Officers were called to the scene around 7:22 a.m. and medics performed CPR, but Richardson died at the scene, APD said.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin police search for suspect who punched city employee at bus stop

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a man who reportedly punched a city employee in the face at a downtown bus stop earlier this month. The Austin Police Department said the assault took place the afternoon of July 1 at the bus stop in the 400 block of Guadalupe Street, near Republic Square Park.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

DPS: Motorcyclist avoids state troopers, dies in Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist died after he failed to stop for authorities Tuesday morning in east Austin, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. DPS said troopers tried to stop the driver of a Honda Rebel motorcycle on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

30-year-old woman arrested for murder in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murder after she called the police on herself for the deadly shooting. According to the Austin Police Department, dispatch received a call about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Jollyville Road in North Austin around 5 p.m. on Friday, July 8.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Austin Police#Violent Crime#Blakeney Lane
KXAN

Affidavit: Man armed with rifle tries to rob fireworks stand, gets shot by employee

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested after police said he tried to rob a fireworks stand armed with a rifle but was shot by one of the workers during the incident. Travis County Jail records show Phillip Lara, 35, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, each with a $50,000 bond. It’s not known if both charges relate to the fireworks stand robbery. An attorney for Lara wasn’t listed online as of publication.
AUSTIN, TX
mySanAntonio.com

San Marcos police arrest man entering Academy with loaded stolen airsoft guns

Update: 11:30 a.m., Monday, July 11: Johnathon Urrutia, 28, of San Marcos has been identified as the man arrested for stealing three airsoft guns, attempting to load them, and bring them back in the Academy Sports + Outdoors store on Sunday night, July 10. Urrutia was charged with aggravated robbery, terroristic threat, and deadly conduct, said San Marcos communications manager Nadine Bonewitz in an email to MySA.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

1 dead after jet ski crash on Lake Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was killed Tuesday evening after a jet ski collision on Lake Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred around 6:03 p.m. near the 8000 block of Big View Drive. STAR Flight and the Austin Fire Department also responded. Officials said one person was...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox44news.com

Woman charged with bashing house and car

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 47-year-old Harker Heights woman charged with attempting to force her way into a Killeen home, plus damaging a car and the home. Jennifer Rae White remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, where she was taken...
KILLEEN, TX
KXAN

APD investigating northeast Austin homicide Saturday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Austin. It happened in the 1400 block of Blakeney Lane, which is near East Yager Lane. APD officers said at a briefing early Sunday one man was taken to a local hospital and is now in stable condition, while another person was found dead at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

4 people displaced, 2 pets killed in overnight fire in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says an overnight fire at a home in North Austin has displaced four people. AFD said around 2:13 a.m. July 10 that an exterior deck fire had extended to a two-story home in the 4700 block of Marblehead Drive. Just after 2:30 a.m., the fire was knocked down.
AUSTIN, TX
midutahradio.com

Crash Sends Car Into Canal North of Austin

A woman from Monroe is in the hospital after her vehicle was thrown into the canal during a crash. On July 8, a GMC pickup driven by Joseph Stringham, age 40 from Hurricane, was traveling West on 3000 South and failed to stop at the stop sign as he approached SR-118 just North of Austin. A Jeep Commander driven by Jill Smith, age 47 from Monroe, was traveling North on SR-118 and struck Stringham after he failed to stop.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Teen drowns over the weekend

(Kingsbury) — A 15-year-old boy is the area’s latest drowning victim. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigators say around 4 p.m. Saturday, their office responded to Son’s Blue River Camp in Kingsbury for a report of a missing person that was seen in or near the river. They...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KXAN

APD investigating homicide in ‘tent community’ on N Lamar

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in a “tent community” at the 9900 block of North Lamar Blvd. One man was found dead, APD said. Officer Alexandra Parker said a little before 7:30 a.m., 911 got a call about a shooting at a “tent community” behind the Inn Town Suites. They found a man with “obvious signs of trauma.”
AUSTIN, TX
Talk Radio 1370

Talk Radio 1370

Austin, TX
492
Followers
374
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Austin region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Stream, read and download Talk 1370 AM from any computer or the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/talk1370

Comments / 0

Community Policy