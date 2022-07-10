Police investigating deadly shooting on city's northeast side Saturday evening

Photo credit Getty Images

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Austin Police are investigating a homicide on the city's northeast side Saturday evening.

APD says a disturbance between two men occurred along the Copperfield Nature Trail in northeast Austin, near the 1400 block of Blakeney Lane around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police say they received a 911 call from someone reporting a male victim needing medical help near the 1000 block of East Yager around 5:17 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim with "obvious trauma". Austin-Travis County EMS transported the man to a nearby hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

Once police were able to trace the disturbance back to the park, officers arrived on scene around 5:39 p.m. Saturday and found a male victim with obvious trauma incompatible with life. He was pronounced deceased on the scene just after 6 p.m., officials said.

While there are no suspects in custody, police say the incident does appear to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public. An investigation is ongoing.