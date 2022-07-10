ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh abortion rights event postponed following security threat

By Mariah Ellis
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday, Members of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic made the decision to postpone their “Bands Not Bans” event.

The group said the abortion rights rally that was supposed to take place on Saturday at the Raleigh Rose Garden had to be moved after recent events and a security threat.

A post from PP South Atlantic NC on social media stated, “Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to postpone Saturday’s “Bands Not Bans” event. Given the events of recent weeks and a security threat that Planned Parenthood South Atlantic received, we are postponing until we are able to find a venue where we can ensure the safest and most secure experience for everyone.”

Members of PP South Atlantic wouldn’t go into detail about the threat, but said their decision was focused on everyone’s safety.

Xena Gray, who recently organized an abortion rights rally in Cary, said she continues to show up to events and be a local activist in her community.

Gray said it was disheartening to see the update from Planned Parenthood on Friday.

She said, “There’s obviously a huge conversation about how do we keep people safe and how do we go about organizing in a way that’s going to be the most successful and safe for everybody?”

Gray said some people have felt cautious after seeing heated comments on social media- especially for people who have been more vocal at recent events.

Despite the concern, Gray said she continues to be passionate for the cause.

The Cary native said she faces an auto-immune condition that could create a dangerous situation if she were to ever become pregnant.

She wants to advocate and support others who may be facing similar or difficult situations.

Gray added, “I think the best thing that I can do is remember that this is a marathon- not a sprint. There are people who have fighting this battle much longer than me, there will be battles that will continue to be fought after me and I’m just a very small part of that.”

