Seattle, WA

Five-time Pro Bowl LT Duane Brown arrested

By Rory Parks
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
Offensive tackle Duane Brown. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brown, who will turn 37 in August, has long been one of the top left tackles in the game. Despite his strong 2021 performance, during which he enjoyed perfect attendance, earned the fifth Pro Bowl nod of his career and rated as Pro Football Focus’ 37th-best OT out of 83 qualifiers, there has not been significant interest in his services this offseason.

The Seahawks had deployed Brown as Russell Wilson‘s blindside blocker since acquiring him in a trade with the Texans in October 2017, and Seattle was reportedly interested in a reunion earlier this year. However, that was when the ‘Hawks, who held the No. 9 overall pick in April’s draft, were not expected to have a chance to land a top collegiate tackle. Ultimately, the club selected Mississippi State LT Charles Cross with its first choice, and it appears that Cross will open his rookie season as the starter at left tackle.

Similarly, the Panthers were in pursuit of Brown back in March, but a deal never materialized. The door to a contract with Carolina may have closed when the Panthers drafted NC State tackle Ikem Ekwonu with the No. 6 overall pick, although the team is reportedly not committing to Ekwonu — who lined up at guard in high school and at times during his college career — as the Day 1 LT starter. Carolina could bring in Brown on a one-year pact while Ekwonu gets his professional sea legs on the interior of the line, but that is merely speculation at this point.

One way or another, it would be surprising if Brown were unable to land a starting gig at some point this summer. Quality left tackles are hard to come by, and Brown demonstrated in 2021 that he still has gas in the tank. While his arrest could complicate matters, it presently does not seem as if it will have a dramatic effect on his NFL future.

