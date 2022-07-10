ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How this artist is looking to uplift south Phoenix and the art scene

By Raphael Romero Ruiz, Arizona Republic
Banda music blasts from a Chevy Tahoe down the lot at South Plaza. The 5 p.m. traffic slowly piles up on Central Avenue as people try their best not to get into a crash with all the light rail construction. Then, Blu Erran pulls up to the plaza.

Erran was born and raised in south Phoenix, a rarity in a city that continues to rapidly change. Erran spent their youth on this side of town, spending their teenage years at their nana's house.

"I wish she still lived here," Erran said. "I want to buy this house."

At 23 years old, Erran is part of an ambitious generation of artists and entrepreneurs looking to leave their footprints on the identity and culture of Phoenix.

Making community and establishing relationship with like-minded people comes naturally to Erran.

Highlighting Phoenix's hidden talent

Erran has worn many hats over the past five years, but they could best be described as an event coordinator and art curator, managing more than 20 events in that time.

"I have done 'Player's Ball,' 'Homegrown,' 'Second Earth Experience,' 'Under Pressure,'" Erran said. "That one was completely done and created, but I just never got to share that with the public because of COVID."

The people highlighted at these events are largely Erran's friends, collaborators and local musicians, which they said is important because hey have seen how art institutions in Phoenix often neglect local talent.

"I love the art world. I love everything that comes with the art community, and how talented people can be. I feel like just being around artists are is very inspiring to me," Erran said.

They view these events as opportunities to curate their own art using space as a medium for their creativity.

A shared vision for the community

Erran has come so far by working odd jobs, at times multiple to make end meet, and directing some of those funds to creative endeavors.

"When I first started this it was difficult because things were gatekept so intensely." They described the landscape as inaccessible to many in her community: "If it's someone in my community who loves their art and you they need funds, they're not going to know even where to look."

This barrier has become an inspiration for artists in Phoenix to self-fund, creating a do-it-yourself mindset .

Liz Medrano is another artist in the this DIY art scene, participating through painting, sketching and putting on her own shows. She met Erran first online where they both share their work. Later on they connected at a gallery showing last summer in Phoenix, and they clicked over their similar visions for the community.

"It was like we've been knowing each other for years," Medrano said, "which is something very rare because I'm kind of reserved as a person."

Medrano recently had an exhibition at The Greater Good barber shop which allowed her to explore more of the behind the scenes aspects of the work that goes into organizing events.

Aspirations for success in doing what they love has grown their friendship and respect towards each other’s work.

"I think we share the same excitement in bringing people together or bringing the same type of energy under one roof," Medrano said, noting that Erran's face lights up when they talk about it.

Leaving a mark on Phoenix's art scene

Erran does not plan on slowing down. There's a festival in downtown Phoenix in the works for later this year. With each new event, Erran seeks a larger footprint.

While Erran doesn't often think about how they will be remembered, they hope people can acknowledge their effort.

"I want to be known as a good person. I am very strong in my values," they said. "Whenever I think of larger festivals I can make money on, I'm also thinking of, 'OK, what type of nonprofits are surrounding my community that I can also donate to?'"

Erran wants to leave is a community with more opportunities than the one they grew up in.

"Although there's a lot of changes in south Phoenix," they said, "there's a lot of people that are scared and going through a rough time. We're building spaces where you get a break from that and also raise money for people that are in the south side."

Have a question you need answered? Reach the reporter at rromeroruiz@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @raphaeldelag .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How this artist is looking to uplift south Phoenix and the art scene

