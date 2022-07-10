ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Recruiting momentum: Cincinnati lands on lists of two four-star defensive standouts

By Keith Jenkins, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ehl3T_0ganHVi800

An already hot summer for University of Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell and his staff could get even hotter.

Over the last week, Fickell's Bearcats have landed on the lists of two four-star recruits in 2023 defensive end Jalen Thompson and 2024 defensive tackle Omar White .

Cincinnati football: Loud music, strobe lights and Michael Myers: An inside look at Cincinnati's Squat Fest

College football news: Why USC and UCLA move to Big Ten could help Big 12 in conference realignment | Opinion

Big 12 commissioner: 'He is a dynamic leader.' Here's what new Big 12 commissioner means for the UC Bearcats

Thompson, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound standout at Cass Technical High School in Detroit, on Saturday announced Cincinnati as one of his top five possible college destinations in a post via Twitter.

In addition to the Bearcats, Thompson named Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and Pittsburgh as potential landing spots.

Six days prior, White, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound 2021 Region 1 6A Defensive Lineman of the Year at Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia, listed Cincinnati in his top 10.

While Thompson and White both had the Bearcats and Michigan State, White added Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M and HBCU Jackson State, where Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is the head coach.

Thompson, who visited Cincinnati on June 10, is the second-ranked 2023 recruit in the state of Michigan, according to 247Sports , trailing only quarterback Dante Moore (Oregon commit).

A commitment from Thompson would give the Bearcats four four-star commitments in an already loaded 2023 recruiting class that includes four-star recruits Trevor Carter , Daeh McCullough and Amare Snowden .

Cincinnati athletics: Cincinnati AD John Cunningham speaks on $18M AAC exit fee, move to Big 12 in 2023

Pat Lambert, a former Cincinnati defensive back (2008-12) and the recruiting director for the Bearcats football program, told The Enquirer last month that Cincinnati's goal is to "continue pushing to be a top-10 program."

A commitment from White would be a huge start to the 2024 class for Lambert, Fickell, and the two-time defending American Athletic Conference champion Bearcats, who are scheduled to leave the AAC and join the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Recruiting momentum: Cincinnati lands on lists of two four-star defensive standouts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts future SEC, Big Ten expansion, hints at ACC involvement

The path we’ve taken towards conference expansion and realignment has been a winding one. We started in the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. The latest stop has taken the Big Ten out west for additions of USC and UCLA. Although there are vague ideas of where it goes from here, no one knows where it travels next. Paul Finebaum’s map keeps the next stop on this path for the SEC and Big Ten going through the ACC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Greg Sankey pitches plan to dramatically change NCAA Tournament, drawing ire

The majority of the college realignment conversation has followed the narrative of what it means for college football. What it means for college basketball and other sports, though, remains to be seen as well. The biggest ramification from that would fall on what it means for the NCAA Tournament. According to The Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey wants it to look completely different.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Oregon, OH
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Leesburg, OH
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Dan Patrick makes bold proclamation when addressing Notre Dame's future in SEC, Big Ten expansion

Notre Dame continues to be a hot topic of discussion due to conference realignment happening around the NCAA. They have found themselves being mentioned alongside either the Big Ten or SEC since USC and UCLA’s move out east. Still, the Fighting Irish have seemingly maintained their independent core value in these discussions. According to Dan Patrick, that might not be the case for much longer. It might also be time for the conferences themselves to play dirty if not.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#College Football#University Of Cincinnati#Ohio State#American Football#Squat Fest College#Usc#The Uc Bearcats Thompson#Gobearcatsfb#Wh
The Spun

Look: Cris Carter Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit Son News

Kirk Herbstreit's son Chase has a dream of playing at Ohio State when he's a little bit older. He's currently a sophomore at St. Xavier High School and confirmed to Dan Hope that it "would mean the world" to him if he got to follow in his father's footsteps. Legendary...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State to Blackout the Shoe against Wisconsin

Something different could be taking place at Ohio Stadium when the Buckeyes welcome Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 24. According to a list of September promotions for the first four Ohio State football games of the 2022 season, which includes honoring the 2002 national championship team inducting the latest Hall of Fame class and the alumni band, is a simple message for the game against the Badgers: "Wear Black."
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

5-star 2024 CB includes Ohio State in top group

The No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2024 has Ohio State in his top group. Desmond Ricks, a 5-star prospect out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, named his top 10 teams this weekend. Ohio State made the list, along with Alabama, Florida, Jackson State, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma,...
BRADENTON, FL
On3.com

Ivan Maisel makes bold prediction on Notre Dame’s future

It’s now become the big question in college football: Will Notre Dame end up joining a conference amid realignment? On3’s Ivan Maisel weighed in on that debate with a bold prediction on Tuesday. During the first episode of “3 Questions with Ivan Maisel” alongside On3’s J.D. PicKell, Maisel...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy