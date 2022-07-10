Freedom also means not being forced to pray

In response to the letter, “ Kennedy’s case was an encouragement for Christians. ”

We have a constitution that separates religion and the state. It includes the freedom to

practice your religion. It does not mean you can impose (force?) your religion on others.

Mr. Kennedy had the choice to personally pray anytime and anyplace he wanted, but instead he chose to show off his religion by praying in the middle of the field in front of everyone. Mr. Kennedy said no one had to join him, but we all know the desire and pressure in high school “to be one of the team.” There is now the situation for a team member, who is not a Christian and who does not want to pray, to be pressured to join in praying.

Yes, WWII was fought for our freedoms (including practicing your religion and its dogmas), but it was also fought for the freedom from religion.

Kira Khadem, Port Orchard

