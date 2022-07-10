ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orchard, WA

Freedom also means not being forced to pray

By Kira Khadem, Port Orchard
 3 days ago

In response to the letter, “ Kennedy’s case was an encouragement for Christians.

We have a constitution that separates religion and the state. It includes the freedom to

practice your religion. It does not mean you can impose (force?) your religion on others.

Mr. Kennedy had the choice to personally pray anytime and anyplace he wanted, but instead he chose to show off his religion by praying in the middle of the field in front of everyone. Mr. Kennedy said no one had to join him, but we all know the desire and pressure in high school “to be one of the team.” There is now the situation for a team member, who is not a Christian and who does not want to pray, to be pressured to join in praying.

Yes, WWII was fought for our freedoms (including practicing your religion and its dogmas), but it was also fought for the freedom from religion.

Kira Khadem, Port Orchard

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Freedom also means not being forced to pray

Comments / 10

debbie sanchez
2d ago

no one is being forced to pray, the coach does not have to hide his faith as if it is a shameful thing. we can pray when ever we feel the need, whether we are alone or in public, this is freedom of religion. one thing you need to know about faith the more you try to stop it the stronger it becomes.

Reply
5
Debra Walsh
3d ago

religions and state need to be seperate which the constitution says. Thr coach did not need to pray on the field, he could have prayed off on the sidelines in the lockrt room or in his head. For, people to think that none of those children felt pressured to pray either self imposed presure, peer presure or coach is kidding themselves that this is not happening. i am very sad to see that the court ruled in the caches favor because our country has to stay seperate from religion in order to have freedom to live in this country.

Reply
5
Sue BeHoney
2d ago

OMG don't think they feel pressured to identify as something else because others due! Let the man pray, we all need to be saved. !!!!!!!

Reply
2
 

