Legislative innovation of the Second Amendment

There are now two versions of the Second Amendment: One is the Founding Fathers' original Bill of Rights (1791), and the other is the Supreme Court's Heller case (2008).

The Bill of Rights: “A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the People to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

The Heller holding: “The Second Amendment guarantees an individual’s right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home.”

The holding is now the Second Amendment. Gone is the ablative absolute, which originally defined the purpose of the amendment — the security of a free state by a well-regulated militia. It has been replaced by the concept of self-defense, “such as self-defense within the home.” The phrase “keep and bear arms” was revised to “possess and carry arms.” The holding version also declared that safety features which made the arms inoperable were unconstitutional.

In 1792 Congress passed the statute: “That every citizen so enrolled and notified, shall, within six months thereafter, provide himself with a good musket or firelock, a sufficient bayonet and belt, two spare flints, and a knapsack, a pouch with a box therein to contain not less than twenty-four cartridges... and shall appear, so armed, accounted and provided, when called out…”

There were no guarantees or references to self-defense.

Burton Boyd, Silverdale

