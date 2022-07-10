ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

New Philadelphia Post 139 sweeps Zanesville in an American Legion baseball doubleheader

 3 days ago
New Philadelphia Post 139 Black Sox came back from a 3-1 deficit and defeated Zanesville Post 29 6-3 on Saturday night in the first game of a doubleheader sweep.

The game was tied at three with New Philadelphia batting in the top of the fifth inning when Gage Brown drilled a single to score two runs for the lead.

Maddox Brown earned the win for the Black Sox. The hurler went five innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out five to improve his season record to 5-0.

Gage Brown led the offense with two hits in three at bats.

New Philadelphia's offense exploded for a 16-3 win in the nightcap.

Brandt Wells continued his dominant summer on the mound for the win. Wells allowed four hits and one earned run over three innings, striking out seven and walking zero. Wells improved his season record to 3-1 and kept his ERA under 1.000.

New Philadelphia scattered eight hits in the game. Chase Haver and Elliot Warner led the offense with two hits each.

Post 139 (12-10) will close out its home schedule at Tuscora Park on Wednesday vs. the 1848 Dawgs prior to traveling to Edison High School on Saturday for the American Legion District Tournament vs. Steubenville Post 33.

