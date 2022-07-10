ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

On Faith: Hope is Here Quote of the Week

By cindy-trane-christeson
localocnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Hope is Here quote of the week, courtesy of On Faith...

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Odyssey

a God story.

Many of you have someone in your life you admire the most. a parent, a superhero, a celebrity. mine just so happens to be my brother. for a little bit of background information; my brother is 8 years older than me. he and i are identical; seriously. shave my curls off and i look like a younger richie buckner. we have identical personalities, and yes even identical smart-ass comments. we grew up fighting our battles together. anyone who knows us, knows we were always together. and honestly, i can only imagine how scary that sight must have been.
RELIGION
Odyssey

"God, but." ", but God."

Lately, I've found myself questioning what is going on. I know I can't be the only one. I can't tell you how many times in this past semester I've literally stopped in the middle of a situation and looked up and just asked, "God, what?" I'm very much guilty of this and trust me when I said I felt the guilt later on when I realized that He has a reason for every situation – even if I don't understand it at the time. For the past few weeks I've had the words "God, But. But God." stuck in my head. And that's when it hit me.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith
The US Sun

What happened to pastor John Gray and why was he hospitalized?

THE leader of the Relentless Church in South Carolina, pastor John Gray, has been admitted to hospital. The church leader's wife, Aventer Gray, called for people to pray for him. What happened to pastor John Gray?. Celebrity pastor John Gray was taken to hospital after suffering a Saddle pulmonary embolism...
RELIGION
Distractify

Hosanna Plath Isn't on 'Welcome to Plathville,' but Fans Are Curious About Her Wedding

As soon as Welcome to Plathville became one of the top reality TV shows on TLC, viewers quickly grew more curious than ever about the many family members. The Plath family has caught the attention of millions of viewers for their very traditional family values. Hosanna Plath is one of the daughters of the family, and interestingly enough, she's not part of the show at all. In fact, she reportedly resides in Ohio with her husband, while the rest of the Plath family lives in Georgia.
TV & VIDEOS
Deseret News

COVID-19 is surging again. What will churches do now?

The Rev. Emily Wilton admits that, like many Americans, she’s become less than consistent in how she deals with COVID-19 in her daily life. “I’m just kind of randomly doing things or not,” she said, explaining that, before donning a mask, she thinks about who she’ll be seeing in the near future, including their age and whether or not they have preexisting conditions.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Guardian

‘My young friend’s joy quickened my jaded gay heart’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first people we saw were a family helping to adjust a teenage boy’s fairy wings, attached to a sparkly fitted dress. It was summer 2019 and I was taking a 17-year-old to her first Pride, so we had started well. The gleaming smile on the boy’s face, gliding down Charing Cross Road towards the Pride parade while his family fixed his look, is something we still talk about.
MUSIC
psychologytoday.com

What Love Really Looks Like

Couples that are truly in love engage in nonverbal behaviors such that the amount of love can be measured by these body language cues. Physical closeness between lovers can enhance their nonverbal communication and increase the intimacy of the relationship. One telling nonverbal cue of love is that lovers engage...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

The Symbolic Meaning of Crossing Paths With a Happy Little Bluebird

If you’re like me, you’re always on the hunt for the hidden meanings in chance encounters. On my daily morning walks with my dog Cash, I’ve noticed that some birds make their presence known more than others, including cardinals and crows, among others. Recently, it seems like bluebirds are always along for the journey, whether they're flying overhead or perched perfectly on a branch in front of me as I stop to let Cash sniff around. Naturally, I’ve been wondering: what is the meaning of crossing paths with a bluebird? To find out, I chatted with celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman and Psychic Reading Expert founder Christine Wallace. Keep reading to find out what they had to say.
ANIMALS
Brooklyn Muse

A Poem on Relationships- On the Side.

Value Yourself- Rise above Relationships where you are seconds. No need to be "On the Side" of anyone. This simple poem is a wake-up call to stand tall, find your own strong voice, and lead your life with passion and fire in your soul for yourself. Own yourself. Value Yourself.
Upworthy

Couple shares secret to happiness after celebrating 79 years of marriage

'We didn’t go through life without problems, but we would never do anything to hurt each other,' Hubert Malicote said. If you want something to make your heart go "squee," look no further. This story will warm your heart and make you believe in love, and let's face it, given how the world feels right now, we can all use a little heart warming. A couple in Hamilton, Ohio, recently celebrated 79 years of marriage. And if that milestone isn't enough, they're also turning 100 in July 2022. That makes for one summer full of celebration. Both TODAY and their local NBC news channel WLWT reported on the couple, whose story is too sweet for words.
HAMILTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy