On Faith: Hope is Here Quote of the Week

Lately, I've found myself questioning what is going on. I know I can't be the only one. I can't tell you how many times in this past semester I've literally stopped in the middle of a situation and looked up and just asked, "God, what?" I'm very much guilty of this and trust me when I said I felt the guilt later on when I realized that He has a reason for every situation – even if I don't understand it at the time. For the past few weeks I've had the words "God, But. But God." stuck in my head. And that's when it hit me.

