Framingham, MA

Home of the Week: 1827 Antique Colonial in Framingham at $425,000

By editor
 2 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is an 1827 Antique Colonial in Framingham. The 1 North Lane house is priced at $425,000. Built in 1827, the home has 1,440 square feet of living space....

Comella’s Leaving Belmont Center Location For New Home At Former Loading Dock Site

One of Belmont Center’s largest and most popular eateries will be leaving its Leonard Street storefront this fall for its new home on the Cambridge/Belmont line. At its Monday, July 11 meeting, the Belmont Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved a special permit for a fast food license to the owners of Comella’s Restaurant to allow them to move the eatery known for its Italian cuisine and pizza to the former site of the Loading Dock at 11 Brighton St.
BELMONT, MA
RAW VIDEO: Massive Fire Decimates Multi-Million Dollar Hingham Property

A massive fire destroyed a multi-million dollar home in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Mann Street. Video from nearby showed heavy flames and smoke that could be seen for miles around. According to Zillow, the home was sold on June 10...
HINGHAM, MA
Vendors for July 14 Framingham Farmers’ Market

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Farmers’ Market will be open on Thursday, July 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. Food trucks are expected to open at noon at the Framingham Centre Common. Also making an appearance on Thursday will be the Framingham Medical Reserve Corps. Covid Vaccine Bus. Walk-ins are welcome.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Philip C. Wright, 62

NATICK – Philip C. Wright, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Born and raised in Natick, he was the son of the late Richard “Dick” Wright and Virginia “Ginny” Wright. Phil was a devoted father to Kristen Wright, Lindsey Wright, and Tracy Wright and her husband Joshua, and stepfather to Casey Laing, all formerly of Natick, MA. Jovial middle brother to R. Spencer Wright of Somerville, MA, Steven Wright and his wife Susan of Kauai, HI, Jeffrey Wright of Charlestown, NH , and the late J. Douglas Wright. Dedicated and loving grandfather to Sophia and Lizzie. Beloved fiancé of the late Margaret “Peg” Laing. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
NATICK, MA
Newburyport, Mass Man Falls 50-feet While Hiking in NH

A Newburyport man fell 50 feet down a gully while hiking on Mt. Major in Alton Saturday afternoon. NH Fish & Game said Harvey Weener, 71, was rock climbing earlier with a friend and was hiking out around 4 p.m. on the Precipice Trail about a mile from the nearest trailhead when he fell. The fall left him unable to walk.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Top Beach Towns on the North Shore

Sure, the centerpiece of a beach day is, well, the beach. But a good beach town can turn a simple outing into the sort of day you’ll remember all year long. Great food options, stunning scenery, and lively downtowns can all transform a simple beach trip into something special.
TRAVEL
New Calf at Eastleigh Farm

FRAMINGHAM – Eastleigh Farm on Edmands Road in Framingham has a new calf. Maybelle gave birth to the little guy on Thursday, July 8. Mama and baby both doing well, said the farm. Stop by the farm to visit with Maybelle & Greyline, said owner Doug Stephan. While at...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Sheila Marie (Rourke) Coté, 83, Nurse

NATICK – Sheila Marie (Rourke) Cote of Natick, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Beloved wife of Warren Peter Coté, Jr. Loving mother of Jennifer Coté of San Rafael, CA and Jonathan Coté of Harwichport. Devoted grandmother of Kyle and Boudewijn Coté. Dear sister of Maryellen Lamoureux of West Yarmouth, the late Gerald Rourke, and the late Jeanne Kane. Sister-in-law of Carol Rourke, Robert Kane, and the late Donald Lamoureux. Caring aunt to several nieces, nephews, and their children.
NATICK, MA
Another Bertucci's in Massachusetts Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has shut down, with this one being north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Bertucci's on Main Street in Andover has shut down, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, as the outlet is no longer listed (the one in North Andover by the Andover line remains in operation).
