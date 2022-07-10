ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do any major fault lines pass through Sacramento?

By Megan Camponovo
 2 days ago
Image courtesy of USGS

(KTXL) — While no major fault lines pass directly through the Sacramento area, that does not mean that the area will not feel the effects of earthquakes.

According to California Earthquake Authority, there are over 500 active faults in California and 15,700 known faults throughout the state. Most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault and there is a greater than 99% chance that a magnitude 6.7 or greater earthquake will strike the state. There is also a 77% chance that Sacramento will be struck by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake or greater.

According to California Earthquake Authority, the most notable faults and zones near Sacramento County are the Cleveland Hills and the Sierra Nevada faults as well as the San Joaquin fault zone. The more notable fault lines near Sacramento County are the San Andreas fault line and the Hayward fault line.

Earthquakes that occur in the high Sierra, the foothills, and Central Valley are usually moderate and occur on active faults along the crest of the Sierra Nevada. Earthquakes that occur in the San Francisco Bay Area can cause a more significant danger to homes and the communities where the earthquake occurs.

The San Andreas fault line, the largest fault line in California, runs directly through the Bay Area roughly 85 miles from the Sacramento area. Many people in the Sacramento area felt the effects of the 6.9 Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989 that happened on the San Andreas fault line.

According to the California Department of Conservation, the San Andreas Fault is the boundary between the North American plate and the Pacific plate. The west has been moving northwest at an average rate of 2 inches per year. This movement occurs in sudden jumps during earthquakes. The Pacific plate moved 6.2 feet to the northwest and 4.3 feet north over the North American plate during the Loma Prieta earthquake.

There is also the Hayward fault line that runs from San Jose up to Berkley and Oakland which can cause effects people in the Sacramento area. According to the California Department of Conservation, if the Loma Prieta earthquake was a 7.5 magnitude on the Hayward Fault line it could have done $65 billion in damage.

In Sacramento County, there is an additional risk of landslides, liquefaction, or levee failure after an earthquake.

