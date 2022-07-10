Trae tha Truth In the Studio

Houston – Think back to 1997. Do you remember it well? There’s one thing most of us remember - the lyrics to Mmmbop! Can you believe it has been 25 years since Hanson’s hit song was released? The multi-platinum brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac are in the middle of an anniversary tour, fresh back from their European leg, the brothers are kicking off their North American part of the tour here in Houston Tuesday night. They are performing at House of Blues. It’s called the Red Green Blue Tour 2022 in honor of their latest album.
HOUSTON – Trisha Marroquin is a Houston grandmother who has become a Tiktok sensation thanks to her funny videos and sassy dance challenges. Since opening the app in March of 2020, the 52-year-old wife, and mother of 4 has garnered 3.9 million followers and 52 million likes just on TikTok.
HOUSTON (KIAH) We had a special meteorologist join us this morning on Houston Happens! Two year-old Krissy Lister gave an unforgettable weather forecast like no one else. Whether its rain or shine, hot or cold Krissy had you covered on CW39 Houston this morning. Take a look at this super...
HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston woman says the secret to her success in losing over 200 pounds was walking. Shenisha Armealine, 27, said she began walking in 2017 at her heaviest weight of 442 pounds. She says the bullying got worse when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and Asperger's...
Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is live from Comicpalooza. If this is your first time, she’ll walk you through what you need to know from someone who’s been there. Catch Lauren’s report Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life.
Wondering where to eat in Houston? After all, of all the unique things to do here, eating should be at the very top of your list! Space City is truly one of the best places for food. With over 10,000 restaurants that serve this city of 7 million, the only real problem you’ll have is figuring out which of your pants is the stretchiest! Here is my starter list to help you out!
HOUSTON – Actress Amy Yasbeck met her husband and fellow actor John Ritter, as they were at a readthrough the 1990 movie ‘Problem Child’ that they both starred in. The couple was married in 1999, but 4 years later, Amy lost John to a silent killer that claimed his life – Aortic Dissection.
HOUSTON — One Houston neighborhood had a bit of a cattle conundrum over the weekend. Neighbors in the Hall Park subdivision of southeast Houston found a small herd of cows grazing in a woman's front yard. Rosalind Hobgood tells KHOU 11 News that she got a call from one...
HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston dining institution has closed its last Inner Loop location. The James Coney Island at the corner of Shepherd Drive and Richmond Avenue closed quietly last week. The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream. Signs posted in front of the restaurant read as follows:. Dear JCI...
Folks coming to Texas tend to know a little about what type of food to expect. It’s going spicy, rich, and it will fill you up. There’s probably going to be some Mexican influence. And there’s definitely going to be a lot of meat dishes. Even as...
1-year-old Miles has enough “miles” to spread his happiness toward those who need it!. A Good Samaritan found Miles as a stray last month and brought him to the Houston Humane Society, according to volunteers. As part of the Humane Education Team, he has gone to many events...
Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer! On our July 11 episode we highlighted Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston. This local company specilaized in provideing their patients with the smile they've always dreamed of. See how a full or partial reconstruction might be able to help you get the teeth you've always dreamed of with cutting edge procedures and a highly skilled team! If you or someone you know is not happy with the state of their teeth or even just needs minor repairs to achieve the smile they would like, you will want to watch as we talk to the experts about the steps that can be taken. Plus, see a special deal for ABC13 viewers!
The recent Smart’n Up Black Male Summit, held at St. John’s Downtown, delivered everything it promised, including dynamic presentations, thought-provoking workshops and mentors from every aspect and experience within the Black community focused on empowering Black boys. Some of the presenters included Reginald “OG-1” Gordon, whose organization, OG-1...
HOUSTON — Optimal Body Weight Loss has a special offer for Great Day Viewers... the first 25 callers will receive a virtual consultation for only $29, as well as one month free with any customized program. Call Optimal Body Weight Loss at 832-915-0006, or visit MyOptimalBody.com. This content sponsored...
HOUSTON (CW39) As part of their Subway Series menu relaunch of 12 all-new signature sandwiches, Subway is giving away a free 6″ signature sub on Tuesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.. Subway® restaurants recently unveiled the Subway Series, a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches...
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after what appears to be a human skeleton was found burned inside a barbecue pit Tuesday afternoon at a southeast Houston home, according to the Houston Police Department. “This is not your typical case,” Sgt. William Dunn with the HPD homicide unit said....
HOUSTON – An organization created to help support young people in the Houston community held a summit filled with workshops and motivational events to pour back into the youth. Community activist Deric Muhammad says the events at the ‘SMART’N UP’ summit were tailored to inspire Black men and boys...
HOUSTON – The chanting was intense and emotions ran high as two groups of protesters showed up outside downtown Houston’s “Hamburger Mary’s” Sunday in a debate over its famous drag show brunches. The issue? Whether children should be allowed to attend the highly popular brunch...
Comments / 4