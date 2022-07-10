ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Trae tha Truth In the Studio

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Trae tha Truth joins the Houston Life...

WATCH: Hanson LIVE on Houston Life

Houston – Think back to 1997. Do you remember it well? There’s one thing most of us remember - the lyrics to Mmmbop! Can you believe it has been 25 years since Hanson’s hit song was released? The multi-platinum brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac are in the middle of an anniversary tour, fresh back from their European leg, the brothers are kicking off their North American part of the tour here in Houston Tuesday night. They are performing at House of Blues. It’s called the Red Green Blue Tour 2022 in honor of their latest album.
This local grandmother is a TikTok star thanks to her dance moves

HOUSTON – Trisha Marroquin is a Houston grandmother who has become a Tiktok sensation thanks to her funny videos and sassy dance challenges. Since opening the app in March of 2020, the 52-year-old wife, and mother of 4 has garnered 3.9 million followers and 52 million likes just on TikTok.
Meet Houston’s newest small and mighty meteorologist

HOUSTON (KIAH) We had a special meteorologist join us this morning on Houston Happens! Two year-old Krissy Lister gave an unforgettable weather forecast like no one else. Whether its rain or shine, hot or cold Krissy had you covered on CW39 Houston this morning. Take a look at this super...
Houston, TX
Comicpalooza: Guide for first-timers

Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is live from Comicpalooza. If this is your first time, she’ll walk you through what you need to know from someone who’s been there. Catch Lauren’s report Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life.
Where to Eat in Houston

Wondering where to eat in Houston? After all, of all the unique things to do here, eating should be at the very top of your list! Space City is truly one of the best places for food. With over 10,000 restaurants that serve this city of 7 million, the only real problem you’ll have is figuring out which of your pants is the stretchiest! Here is my starter list to help you out!
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Miles, a pup who’s the master of joy

1-year-old Miles has enough “miles” to spread his happiness toward those who need it!. A Good Samaritan found Miles as a stray last month and brought him to the Houston Humane Society, according to volunteers. As part of the Humane Education Team, he has gone to many events...
How to get a FREE Waffle in July

HOUSTON (CW39) FREE waffle anyone? Waffle House is just giving them away through the end of the month. Simply print the below coupon to use on your next order!
Trae Tha Truth
Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston is dedicated to your smile!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer! On our July 11 episode we highlighted Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston. This local company specilaized in provideing their patients with the smile they've always dreamed of. See how a full or partial reconstruction might be able to help you get the teeth you've always dreamed of with cutting edge procedures and a highly skilled team! If you or someone you know is not happy with the state of their teeth or even just needs minor repairs to achieve the smile they would like, you will want to watch as we talk to the experts about the steps that can be taken. Plus, see a special deal for ABC13 viewers!
Photo Gallery: Smart’n Up Black Male Summit July 2022

The recent Smart’n Up Black Male Summit, held at St. John’s Downtown, delivered everything it promised, including dynamic presentations, thought-provoking workshops and mentors from every aspect and experience within the Black community focused on empowering Black boys. Some of the presenters included Reginald “OG-1” Gordon, whose organization, OG-1...
The effects of weight gain on your heart

HOUSTON — Optimal Body Weight Loss has a special offer for Great Day Viewers... the first 25 callers will receive a virtual consultation for only $29, as well as one month free with any customized program. Call Optimal Body Weight Loss at 832-915-0006, or visit MyOptimalBody.com. This content sponsored...
How to get a FREE Subway sandwich July 12

HOUSTON (CW39) As part of their Subway Series menu relaunch of 12 all-new signature sandwiches, Subway is giving away a free 6″ signature sub on Tuesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.. Subway® restaurants recently unveiled the Subway Series, a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches...
Human skeleton found burned inside barbecue pit at southeast Houston home, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after what appears to be a human skeleton was found burned inside a barbecue pit Tuesday afternoon at a southeast Houston home, according to the Houston Police Department. “This is not your typical case,” Sgt. William Dunn with the HPD homicide unit said....
‘SMART’N UP’: Organization aims to empower young, Black men

HOUSTON – An organization created to help support young people in the Houston community held a summit filled with workshops and motivational events to pour back into the youth. Community activist Deric Muhammad says the events at the ‘SMART’N UP’ summit were tailored to inspire Black men and boys...
