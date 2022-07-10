ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

I Want to Buy a House in a Few Years. Here's How I'm Preparing Now

By Ashley Maready
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYxKs_0ganG8Cl00

Image source: Getty Images

I've lived in rentals nearly my entire life, save for a small handful of years as a very young child and two years as an adult. I bought a house in the city where I was living and working in 2010, but following a job layoff and then a divorce, I became a renter again just two years later (and then went through a short sale on that property). I've lived all over the U.S., in apartments of all kinds as well as single family homes. I've moved 10 times in the last 10 years since I last had a house with my name on the deed.

If all of this sounds tiring to you as the reader, imagine how tiring it was for me to live it (and pack/unpack all those times). Thanks to a career change to remote work last year, I now get to decide where I want to live. I really like the city I've lived in for a year, so I'm dreaming of buying a home here in the next few years. I've got a plan to get me there, and I'm laying the groundwork right now.

Assessing my expenses and increasing my income

As a renter, my housing costs are pretty simple to figure out. I know how much I pay for rent each month (and that cost is secured on a yearly basis by the lease I signed), and I know how much my renters insurance premium costs me. I'm staying in my current home for now, and since I've spent a year here already, I already know approximately how much my monthly utilities will cost me. But I won't be able to initially anticipate the costs of homeownership with such confidence, as some of them will vary over time, and owning a home can be full of financial surprises in the form of repairs and maintenance. At this point, it's hard to know how much house I'll be able to afford in a few years. But by increasing my income now, I'm making sure I can keep my housing costs to 28% or less of my income.

Paying off debt and improving my credit

I'm spending 2022 paying off debt to give myself a clean slate. After years of financial setbacks, expensive out-of-state moves, and jobs that didn't pay enough for me to focus on the future, I'm finally in a position to make positive changes. This has the added effect of raising my credit score and lowering my debt-to-income ratio before I seek pre-approval for a mortgage. Getting out of debt and improving my credit profile will give me the best chance of qualifying for the most competitive mortgage rates .

Saving for a down payment and other expenses

The final part of my plan is to save money for a down payment and closing costs, as well as other miscellaneous expenses I might incur in the first year or so of owning a home. I want to make a 20% down payment so I can avoid paying private mortgage insurance and be a more attractive borrower to a lender. It's easy to use the internet to track the cost of homes in my neighborhood, so even though the housing market is hot right now, I have a rough idea in mind of how much money I'll need to save for that down payment.

My closing costs will likely be 2% to 5% of my future home's purchase price. And I'd like to have additional money put aside to cover any extra costs I might have right off the bat. A good rule of thumb for maintenance costs is to expect to spend about 1% of my future home's value each year to maintain it, and this could be higher for the lovely older homes in my small city.

For now, I've committed myself to keep renting for at least the next two years. But I'm hopeful that the work I'm doing now to shore up my finances, plan for homeownership costs, pay off debt, and save money will improve my chances of becoming a homeowner in a few years.

Check out The Ascent's picks for the best mortgage lenders

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Insurance#Housing Market#House
CNET

Best Credit Cards for People With No Credit for July 2022

Building credit with a credit card can sometimes feel like a Catch-22. You need good credit to get approved for a credit card, but you need a credit card to build good credit. Secured credit cards provide one solution, but require users to pay deposits. Other companies take different approaches...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CNBC

Over 50 and looking for a job? Here's what you need to know about age and work

Retirement savings that have taken a big hit in the bear market combined with inflation have forced more senior citizen Americans to consider returning to the workforce. But according to AARP, the percentage of older workers claiming to have seen or experienced workplace age discrimination is the highest it's been since 2003.
JOBS
CNET

You're Wasting Money on Your Energy Bill if You're Not Doing Laundry This Way

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. As the US deals with inflation and rising gas prices, you might be wondering how to save some money around the house. Lowering your energy and water bills is one possibility, and your laundry room is a good place to start. Washing machines and dryers can use a lot of water and electricity (or gas, if you have a gas dryer), particularly if you have an older model in your home.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Ready for Early Retirement? Not Until You Answer These 3 Questions

It's important to assess your finances, healthcare options, and day-to-day plans before moving forward with early retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
201K+
Followers
98K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy