ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

How to Make the Most of Amazon Prime Day

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCXpw_0ganFvxy00

Image source: Getty Images

It may be fair to say that Amazon Prime Day is the most anticipated shopping event of the year. This year, the two-day event is scheduled for July 12 and 13, and in the course of those 48 hours, consumers have an opportunity to score deals on hundreds of items, from toys to apparel to electronics.

Ideally, you've been saving money in advance of Prime Day so you can benefit from those great deals without racking up debt. (If not, you may need to skip Prime Day this year.) But hitting it big on Prime Day may also require the right strategy. Here's how to make the most of those bargains once they start rolling in.

1. Do your research beforehand

You may have some big-ticket items you're hoping to snag on Prime Day. If so, do yourself a favor and research them in advance. That way, you'll be able to see if the prices being advertised are really a bargain.

It also pays to see what other retailers are charging for those same items, or similar ones, ahead of Prime Day. That way, you can do a quick comparison and know whether to act on a deal or pass.

2. Sign up for alerts

A big part of Prime Day is Amazon's lightning deals. Think of these deals the same way you would Black Friday doorbusters. The savings tend to be substantial, but the quantities tend to be very limited. As such, if you don't act quickly on a lightning deal, you could end up losing out.

Now, if you have an actual day job to hold down, you may not have the option to sit there staring at your laptop screen waiting for deals to stop. But what you can do is sign up for alerts using the Amazon app or Alexa. That way, you can get notified when specific items you want go on sale.

Keep in mind that if you miss out on a lightning deal, you can sign up to join its waitlist. It may be that many consumers added a lightning deal item to their cart and need time to contemplate that purchase. If some opt not to complete it, the item will be released and those on the waitlist will get first dibs.

3. Use the right credit card

You don't have to be an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card holder to shop on Prime Day. But it pays to use that credit card if you have it, or apply quickly if you don't.

Normally, that card gives users 5% on Amazon purchases. But on Prime Day, you can snag an extra 1% cash back for a total of 6%. That's a nice way to offset the cost of your purchases.

Although some people will tell you that Prime Day is overhyped, the reality is that there probably will be savings you can reap. Use these tips to score the right purchases, avoid missing out on deals, and snag some awesome credit card rewards in the process.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Maurie Backman has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Black Friday#Credit Card#Debit Card
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Best Deals: Check Out More Than 75 Early Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. The annual sale is this week, July 12-13, so get your wallets ready. In fact, you can already save big on a wide variety of gaming, tech, and entertainment products at Amazon. Of course, there will be many, many more deals that are only available during the two-day event, so you'll definitely want to check back in the coming days. For now, we've rounded up the best Prime Day 2022 deals that you can snag early.
SHOPPING
CNET

Early Prime Day Deals: 83 Best Prime Day Deals Available Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Though the announced Prime Day dates are still a few weeks away, the sale is actually well underway at Amazon. It's certainly not unusual for Amazon to kick things off early with many of its first-party devices seeing their prices slashed before the 48-hour event starts, but we're also a bunch of early Prime Day deals popping up from other brands too. With Fourth of July sales also on the horizon, we're only going to see more savings over the coming days and weeks.
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
201K+
Followers
98K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy