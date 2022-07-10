ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Why Is Everyone Talking About GameStop?

By Leo Sun
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

GameStop 's (NYSE: GME) stock surged 15% on July 7 after its board of directors approved a 4-for-1 stock split. The split will occur after the market closes on July 21, and shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on July 22.

The stock split won't change GameStop's market value or its valuation, but the decision still turned it into one of the hottest topics on Reddit's WallStreetBets subreddit again. But will that short-term buzz set a floor under its stock, which is still trading about 60% below its all-time high set in January 2021?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9vwt_0ganFrR400

Image source: Getty Images.

Has its business fundamentally improved?

Prior to GameStop's Reddit-fueled rally last year, its days seemed numbered. Digital downloads, which generated much higher-margin revenue for video game publishers, had permanently disrupted its sales of physical games. It had also overexpanded its brick-and-mortar presence over the years with big acquisitions and new store openings.

GameStop's main turnaround strategy was to diversify its business away from physical games by selling more hardware, collectibles, and toys. It also closed down its weaker stores, renovated other ones, and expanded its e-commerce marketplace. Here's how that strategy panned out over the past five years.

Metric

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

Revenue growth

7.2%

(3.1%)

(22%)

(21.3%)

18.1%

Comparable-store sales growth

5.8%

(0.3%)

(19.4%)

(9.5%)

N/A*

Store count

7,276

5,830

5,509

4,816

4,573

Data source: GameStop. *Did not disclose comparable-store sales growth.

Last year, GameStop's revenue rose 18% to $6.01 billion against an easy comparison to its pandemic-related store closures in 2020, but still came in 7% lower than its $6.47 billion in revenue in 2019. It also stopped disclosing its comparable-store sales growth last year, which makes it impossible to gauge the performance of its remaining fleet of brick-and-mortar stores.

The margins tell an even gloomier story. Between fiscal 2017 and 2021, GameStop's gross margin declined from 33% to 22.4%. Its operating margin also tumbled from 1.5% to negative 6.1%.

Analysts expect GameStop's revenue to increase 8% this year, but they also project its operating and net losses will widen. However, that forecast could still be too optimistic because the broader video game market has stalled out. Video game spending fell to its lowest levels in more than two years in the U.S. this May, according to the NPD Group, and the research firm expects a full-year decline in 2022 as supply chain issues and inflationary headwinds curb the market's appetite for new games.

The red flags are easy to spot

GameStop's business hasn't fundamentally improved, but its stock jumped from the single digits to the triple digits last year because investors realized that over 100% of its shares were being shorted. That ratio indicated that many of the shares were being sold naked , or without being properly borrowed before initiating a short position.

When retail investors realized the shorts had gotten too greedy, they teamed up on Reddit and other social networks and aggressively bought the stock to trigger a massive short squeeze . GameStop capitalized on those gains by raising $1.68 billion through two new stock offerings last year.

That was a shrewd strategy for GameStop, but it should have also been a red flag for its investors, since it indicated the company was eager to sell its shares at inflated prices before the "meme stock" frenzy inevitably ended.

More red flags subsequently appeared. In addition to obfuscating its comps growth, GameStop started to pivot toward cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens ( NFTs ). Earlier this year, it announced it would seek out crypto partnerships and build an NFT marketplace for video game publishers. The crypto and NFT markets more broadly both collapsed this year as rising interest rates drove investors away from speculative investments, but GameStop reiterated its commitment to those two volatile markets during its latest conference call in June.

GameStop's decision to split its stock while its share price was in the $130s also seems like a desperate attempt to jump on the stock-split bandwagon . But while it made sense for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to split their shares because their stock prices had risen into the thousands, GameStop's split merely seems aimed at generating some fresh buzz among retail investors.

Meanwhile, GameStop's core business is still in trouble. Shortly after the stock split announcement, GameStop abruptly fired its CFO, Michael Recupero, and said it would lay off an undisclosed number of employees.

Still now a viable investment

GameStop currently trades at about 1.6 times this year's sales. That might initially seem cheap, but other struggling brick-and-mortar retailers -- like Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) and Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- are trading at less than one times their forward sales.

If we strip away the meme stock, crypto, NFT, and stock-split noise, we'll notice that GameStop still has a lot in common with those dying retailers. Its stock might generate some short-term returns for nimble traders, but it's clearly not a viable long-term investment. About a fifth of GameStop's shares are still being shorted today, but it definitely won't replicate its dramatic gains from last year.

10 stocks we like better than GameStop
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GameStop wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Leo Sun has positions in Alphabet (A shares) and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Board Of Directors#Stock#Gme#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
Distractify

FedEx Worker Slams Amazon After Delivery Driver Asks Him for $2 to Buy an Iced Tea

A FedEx worker went viral on TikTok after sharing an interaction he had with an Amazon delivery driver who asked him for $2 to buy an iced tea while he was working his route. The delivery driver, who goes by Jairo on TikTok and posts under the handle @elcompajairo69 hashtagged "#amazon #amazonprime #amazonemployee #fedex #fedexemployees #fypシ #fyp #helping #helpinghand" in the caption for his now-viral clip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

The Real Reason Costco Stopped Selling Half Sheet Cakes

Costco's half sheet cakes are a sweet treat of mythical proportions. This celebratory dessert staple is beloved by children and office workers alike and can feed almost 50 individuals for just less than a Jackson (a 20-dollar bill). To say that Costco's half sheet cakes were popular is a bit...
ECONOMY
Mashed

Why Walmart Is In Trouble With The US Government

Walmart isn't just a place to get your groceries; it also positions itself as a one-stop shop that offers auto care, health services, and other forms of assistance. The super retailer offers financial services — ones that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claims aren't properly regulated. This week, the FTC sued Walmart "for allowing its money transfer services to be used by fraudsters, who fleeced consumers out of hundreds of millions of dollars."
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mashed

How A Costco Fight Supposedly Led To A Restriction On Rotisserie Chicken

When you're at a place like Costco, it seems almost baffling the number of things you can in just one purchase. Want a pallet of soda for your next barbecue? Aisle 5, to your left. Need more laundry detergent than you'll ever use? Just got shipped in last week. Want to bulk up on toilet paper in case of another shortage? Absolutely.
RETAIL
Joel Eisenberg

Bed, Bath & Beyond Closings in 2022

The company closed dozens of stores in February, and many more are coming. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Wikipedia.org, BedBathandBeyond.com, Motley Fool, CNBC.com, MarketRealist.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
Vox

Leaked Amazon memo warns the company is running out of people to hire

Amazon is facing a looming crisis: It could run out of people to hire in its US warehouses by 2024, according to leaked Amazon internal research from mid-2021 that Recode reviewed. If that happens, the online retailer’s service quality and growth plans could be at risk, and its e-commerce dominance along with it.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
201K+
Followers
98K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy