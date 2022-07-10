Man, 34, arrested after woman, 25, is stabbed in a Glasgow Tesco – as supermarket staff set off fire alarm to get other customers safely out

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in a Tesco supermarket.

Police were called to the Tesco Extra store on Dalmarnock Road in Rutherglen, Glasgow, at 1.30pm on Saturday following reports of an assault.

The 25-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the knife attack and is said to be in a stable condition.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: 'Officers were called to a serious assault at a premises on Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen, at around 1.30pm on Saturday July 9.

'A 25-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

'A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection.'

Witnesses told the BBC the store was evacuated as a result of the attack.

Tesco staff members reportedly set off the shop's fire alarm to get customers out of the store quickly, then fixing tape across the entrances.

Footage shared on social media shows several police cars and an ambulance parked by the front of the store.

Clips show how customers make their way out of the premises with their cars in the aftermath of the incident.