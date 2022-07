The company’s Walmart+ subscription costs $12.95 a month or $98 a year. Customers can now add InHome delivery to their subscription for an extra $7 a month or $40 per year. That’s $138 annually for both, which is $10 less than the previous annual pricing when Walmart+ and InHome were separate memberships, the company says.

