Manchester City's Erling Haaland Says Manchester United Are His Most Anticipated Premier League Opponents

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

New Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been speaking about his first season in the Premier League in the next campaign.

Haaland was speaking about the Premier League and the sides that he will be facing in his debut season and spoke about the game against Manchester United in particular.

The striker signed for Borussia Dortmund a couple of years ago and has now made his move to City despite interest from the likes of Real Madrid ahead of the move.

Haaland is regarded as one of the biggest talents in the world at the moment thanks to his fantastic goal scoring record.

Haaland is a tall and dominant striker and will be looking to replicate his goal scoring trend for United's rivals.

The striker will be going toe to toe with the likes of Darwin Nunez of Liverpool, Harry Kane of Tottenham and Cristiano Ronaldo of United in the race for the golden boot.

Haaland has been speaking recently and has talked about what games he anticipates next season and has singled out the game against United as one of them.

"Erling Haaland when asked what his most anticipated opponent is: "I don't like to say the word but... Manchester United." via The United Stand.

United will have to be aware of the strikers talent when they come up against him in the Manchester Derby next season.

