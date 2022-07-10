ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaap Stam Has His Say On Manchester United Target Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Former Manchester United centre half Jaap Stam has spoken about the clubs defensive target, Ajax centre back Lisandro Martinez.

Stam played for Manchester United between 1998 and 2001 and was a part of the clubs incredible treble winning season in 1999 before departing for Lazio.

Stam has a great knowledge and insight into Dutch football in particular having worked so closely with Ajax for example.

The Dutchman has been speaking about United's new priority defensive target, Martinez of Ajax who he has spoken quite highly of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OxSM3_0ganFTRk00
IMAGO / Pro Shots

The Argentine is regarded as United's main target for centre half as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his defensive line ahead of the new campaign.

Martinez is currently at Ajax with the club said to have upped their asking price for the player despite United meeting their original asking price.

Stam has been speaking about Martinez to Algemeen Dagblad in an interview where he has said;

"Whether Martínez is worth €50m, that is difficult to say. This kind of money has become normal. Especially in England.”

“I have become a fan of his. I think he’s a fantastic guy, with a good temperament and a winning mentality. For trainers, those are great players to work with.”

"You can clearly see that Ten Hag’s approach is to dominate matches and control the opponent’s half. Then you play with a lot of space in the back and you need players who are reasonably fast and not afraid to cover."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

