ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

It’s so hot in Tennessee that birds are panting like dogs

By Chris Oberholtz, FOX Weather
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – How hot is it in the South? It’s so hot that the birds are panting.

Kimberly Morrise captured a video of birds struggling to breathe on Friday as dangerously hot conditions with heat index values topped 110 degrees in Collierville, Tennessee.

Birds don’t sweat, but they have several ways to cool down. They primarily dissipate excessive heat by panting, just like a dog.

The rapid, quick breaths will move air across the moist surfaces of the bird’s lungs, throat and mouth, according to the National Wildlife Federation. The moisture will then evaporate, absorbing heat from its body. Some heat is carried outside each time the bird breathes, leaving the bird feeling cooler.

The muggy conditions also keep birds from flying. Birds will do most of their flying, singing and eating in the morning and evening when the air is more relaxed, the NWF states. During hot afternoons, they will spend more time resting quietly in the shade.

Other ways birds keep cool in the summer heat include feather fluffing and splashing in shallow water.

The heat continues in the mid-South on Saturday as Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories, generally along and south of Interstate 40, will be in effect until 8 p.m. Eastern. Heat indices will again soar to the 105- to 110-degree range with dew points in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIiB0_0ganFES500
Temperatures have reached 102 degrees in Memphis, Tennessee.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJUGB_0ganFES500
Both birds and dogs pant under hot weather.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrDFC_0ganFES500
Birds will resort to breathing quickly to cool down.

In addition, many locations will have record-high low temperatures contributing to areas not cooling off overnight, which will also contribute to the effects of heat.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly among those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collierville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Collierville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Heat Indices#So Hot#Summer Heat#Nwf
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy