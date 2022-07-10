ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Kyrgios complains about ‘drunk out of her mind’ Wimbledon fan

By Ethan Sears
 3 days ago

The scrutiny that comes with being in the Wimbledon final hasn’t changed Nick Kyrgios’ on-court behavior.

The bombastic Australian got frustrated at a fan in attendance at Centre Court during Sunday’s match against Novak Djokovic, asking that the woman in question be removed, and describing her in particularly stark terms.

“I know exactly which one it is,” Kyrgios told the chair umpire. “It’s the one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, bro.”

Kyrgios said she was talking in the middle of a point, distracting him during play.

“Distracting me when I’m serving in a Wimbledon final,” Kyrgios pleaded. “There’s not a bigger occasion. You didn’t believe me. And she did it again. It nearly cost me the game.

“Why is she still here? She’s drunk out of her mind in the first row, speaking to me in the middle of a game. What’s acceptable? Nothing is acceptable? So kick her out!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Hfbm_0ganFBnu00
Nick Kyrgios complains to the chair umpire about a fan during Sunday’s Wimbledon men’s final.

It’s not clear whether the woman’s removal did much to calm Kyrgios down in the end, but that might have been a lofty expectation to begin with.

