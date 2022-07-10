ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Los Angeles goes car free for CicLAvia

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIzPS_0ganEJtv00

South Los Angeles goes car free for CicLAvia 03:00

It's another car free day in the Southland and in particular South Los Angeles.

Three miles of streets including Western Avenue between Exposition Boulevard and Florence Avenue are closed to cars and scooters Sunday as the latest celebration of the CicLAvia festival opens the lanes to cyclists.

Thousands of people on bikes and on foot were expected to participate. Sunday's event marked the 39th CicLAvia which started back in 2010.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. and is free of charge.

Other CicLAvia events are slated for the year.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Starbucks to permanently close 6 LA locations after reported drug use by public, crime concerns

Coffee mega-giant, Starbucks is set to permanently close 16 locations, the company told CBSLA Tuesday. Six locations in Los Angeles are set to shut down. The closures come after the coffee chain received reports from workers of reported crime concerns, including drug use by members of the public, the company said. The locations are at: - Santa Monica Boulevard and Westmount Drive in West Hollywood;- Hollywood and Vine Street;- Second and San Pedro streets downtown;- Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue;- First and Los Angeles streets in downtown Los Angeles;- Ocean Front Walk and Moss Avenue in Santa MonicaA spokesperson for Starbucks released the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Bullets fly on Santa Monica Blvd./Crescent Heights

Two drivers exchanged gunfire at about 1:40AM Monday on Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. One suspect was arrested; the other fled the scene in his vehicle. A bullet pierced the wall of a residence nearby, but no injuries were reported. Detectives with the department are currently investigating this case.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Vehicles#Ciclavia#Scooters#Florence#Southland#Exposition Boulevard
CBS LA

Firefighters quickly handle apartment complex fire in Santa Monica

Firefighters quickly contained a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Santa Monica Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out a little before 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Alta Avenue, prompting an emergency response from Santa Monica Fire Department crews. It took them just over 30 minutes to completely contain the situation.The building sustained some damage as a result of the flames. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

As Baldwin Park Tiny Homes Expand, A Resident Tells Her Success Story

As the San Gabriel Valley Regional Housing Trust develops another set of tiny homes in Baldwin Park this Fall – with 16 larger units, meant to serve families of three – Streetsblog L.A. checked in with one former resident from the Esperanza Villa, to see how things have been going at the project in its first seven months.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
CBS LA

Pasadena street lights going dark because of electrical wiring thefts

Thieves have been stealing electrical wiring from Pasadena facilities, and officials are seeking help to stop the thefts.Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian says the city of Pasadena has been experiencing the theft of wiring from electrical pull boxes in the city's "right of way." She did not give details on how many pull boxes have been affected, and since when the thefts occurred."These wires are used to provide power to the city's street light circuit. The theft of these wires cause numerous street lights within a city block to go out, leaving the street dark — plus it's extremely dangerous for the thieve(s)," Derderian said. "These thefts are occurring in the evening hours and in different areas of the city and generally by individuals without proper traffic control, uniforms and identification in vehicles."Derderian did not say how much the stolen wiring was worth, or what substance the thieves were targeting in the wiring.Anyone who sees suspicious activity can call police at (626) 744-4241, or the citizen's service center at (626) 744-7311.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Woman struck and killed while crossing Sunset Boulevard near Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood

A woman was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle as she crossed the street in West Hollywood early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. as she made her way through the area near Hammond Street and Sunset Boulevard, close to the Roxy Theatre. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the driver hit the woman before slamming into the back of a parked car. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Deputies detailed that the driver of the vehicle also remained to cooperate with their investigation, and they did not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. As a result, Sunset Boulevard was closed in both directions for the ongoing investigation. 
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KTLA.com

These L.A. neighborhoods are reporting the most COVID cases

COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Los Angeles County. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show cases and hospitalizations trending upward since early summer. Los Angeles County tracks COVID-19 case rates over time and by community. The Department of Public Health’s map shows the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Former Olympian Kim Glass attacked by homeless man in Downtown Los Angeles

Former Olympic medalist and model Kim Glass was reportedly targeted by a homeless man in an unprovoked attack in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday. Glass, a silver medalist with the United States women's indoor volleyball team in the 2008 Summer Olympics, was in town for lunch with a friend when "this homeless man ran up" and looked at her as they were leaving. She turned to her friend to alert her, and "before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like pipe, hit me," she said during a via posted on Instagram.Several pictures show Glass's face covered in heavy bruising and one severely swollen black eye. She revealed that she has sustained several fractures around her eye as a result, though she does not believe her vision will be impacted in the long run. "There's a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now," Glass said. "You shouldn't have to be fearful when you walk."The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Semeon Tesfamariam was held at the area by several witnesses to the incident until they turned him over to Los Angeles Police Department officers. He was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Tents return to Venice Beach after massive homeless encampment cleared last year

The tents have returned to Venice Beach, almost exactly a year after the world-famous boardwalk was cleared.Dozens of tents are back up, after nearly 200 people were matched with housing when the encampment was cleared last summer.This summer, Venice locals say they've counted about 120 people living on the beach again."It's illegal to be out there but we can see right now there's something like 22 tents out there right now," Venice resident Mark Ryavec said.Just a few weeks ago, an encampment near the Venice library was cleared, and homeless advocates say it was inevitable that people would make their...
VENICE, FL
CBS LA

Los Angeles homicides reach 15-year high in first half of 2022

A study out of the University of Southern California details that the number of homicides committed in the City of Los Angeles reached a 15-year high in the first half of 2022. Using information provided by Los Angeles Police Department, data compiled by Crosstown, the nonprofit new organization based out of USC, showed that in the first six months of the year, 181 homicides were reported, a jump over the 178 report in 2021 and the most since 2007. Numbers more than doubled by the end of last year, with 397 reported homicides, which was also a 15-year high. If the homicide...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CicLAvia returns to South Los Angeles this Sunday

The popular event that turns city streets into public parks for a day, CicLAvia, returns to South LA this weekend. Three miles will be blocked off on Western Avenue, between Exposition Boulevard and Florence Avenue. Metro is inviting people to bike, skate, run, walk or even skateboard along the route where no cars will be allowed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspicious item prompts closures at LAX

A suspicious item at Los Angeles International Airport prompted several closures at the airport's LAX-it taxi and ride app pickup lot Monday evening.All shuttles going into the lot, along with Little Century and Sky Way were closed while authorities with Los Angeles Police Department, including a bomb squad, investigated the item.At around 11:20 p.m., LAX tweeted that police had cleared the item and that the area was reopened to passengers. There was no further information available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Look at This: Los Angeles Aqueduct

Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Supervisor Barger Announces LA County Contract with Pasadena Humane for Animal Care and Control Services in Targeted Regions

Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Tuesday announced the unanimous approval by the Board of Supervisors for the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control to enter into a contract with Pasadena Humane to provide regional animal care services to the residents of Altadena, and unincorporated La Crescenta, East Pasadena, and San Pasqual.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
126K+
Followers
23K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy