ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

7-11-22 gop criticizes democratic secretary of state over paperwork

radioplusinfo.com
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette says he has not yet sent required documents to Congress and other...

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
radioplusinfo.com

7-13-22 evers raises $10.1 million for wisconsin governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is reporting raising more than $10 million over the first six months of this year as the Democrat prepares to face a tough reelection bid in the battleground state in November. The campaign for Wisconsin governor is shaping up to be the most expensive in state history. Outside groups are pouring millions into the race and Republicans vying to win the Aug. 9 primary are also spending furiously. The top Republican candidates, construction company co-owner Tim Michels and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, have until Friday to report their fundraising totals. Evers’ campaign on Tuesday reported raising more than $20 million since 2021 and having $7.6 million cash on hand.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

No, Wisconsin won't save Trump

NO, WISCONSIN WON'T SAVE TRUMP. Drop boxes were a big part of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The state's election board installed more than 500 of them across the state in the run-up to the voting. The board acted on its own authority, ignoring Wisconsin law, which requires that absentee ballots be cast either by the U.S. mail or by being personally delivered to an election clerk. The law makes no provision for drop boxes.
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

The GOP gains an edge in a Wisconsin county torn by violence

A white police officer in Kenosha shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in August 2020, paralyzing him and sparking demonstrations where 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse killed two protesters. The conflict ignited fiery debates about racial violence, gun restrictions and public safety. And in the aftermath, Republicans have been maintaining the edge...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin at the center of the Jan. 6 conspiracy

On the eve of the next Jan. 6 House committee hearing, which begins at noon Central Time on Tuesday, the Defend Democracy Project, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting efforts to undermine elections, held a virtual press briefing focused on Wisconsin’s central role in the plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

The Badger Project: DNR board member refuses to step down after term; others may follow

Editor’s note: The following story has been shared for publication by The Badger Project, which, according to its website, is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin. A link to the publication is here: https://thebadgerproject.org. After the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that a Republican-appointed member of the state’s Natural...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Bernier
Person
Doug La Follette
wizmnews.com

More unnecessary hurdles to voting in Wisconsin

More hurdles to taking part in our democracy. There are now more hoops to jump through when trying to cast a ballot, thanks to a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The ruling stipulates that absentee ballots can only be returned to your local clerk’s office, or put in the mail. In past elections, we could fill out our absentee ballot and put it in the drop box outside city hall. But no more. Apparently the court thinks the U.S. Postal Service, which sends La Crosse’s mail to St. Paul, is somehow more secure than putting the ballot in a monitored location at City Hall, right next to the police department. The court also ruled that only the individual voter can return the ballot in person. No longer can you take your spouse’s ballot with you to drop it off, even if you watched them fill it out, and even if you served as a witness as designated by your signature on the envelope. The court did not address whether you can drop your spouse’s ballot in the mailbox which apparently remains legal. There is no need for these rules. Voter fraud is nearly nonexistent in Wisconsin. Clerks referred 12 cases to prosecutors related to the 2020 election, out of more than 3.3 million votes cast. Absentee ballots have been increasingly popular, with more than 40% of ballots cast absentee. This ruling adds yet another unnecessary hurdle for trying to perform our civic duty.
LA CROSSE, WI
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls In Wisconsin (Highest & Most Beautiful)

Wisconsin is home to over 100 waterfalls, ranging in size from just a few feet tall to an impressive 165-feet tall waterfall. Many of these waterfalls are located deep in the forests of this lush midwestern state. Wisconsin’s waterfalls vary in not just size, but also accessibility. They have falls...
whbl.com

Study Shows Drop In Wisconsin School Funding

MADISON, WI (WRN) – A newly released study finds Wisconsin’s K-12 school funding has continued to decline, relative to other states. The Wisconsin Policy Forum found the state’s per pupil spending ranked 25th in 2020. “From 2002 to 2020, we had the third smallest increase in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Secretary Of State#Politics Federal#Gop#Democratic
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin DNR: Landfills Filling Up With Wasted Food

The Department of Natural Resources is saying people are throwing away so much wasted food it is filling up Wisconsin’s landfills. State officials estimate that 20% of everything at the dump is basically wasted food. D-N-R Solid Waste Coordinator Casey Lamensky tells W-A-O-W/T-V that the decisions you make at home have a big impact as officials work on the food waste problem. He says most of the food was still edible as it was tossed out. That leads to an effort to get people to reduce, reuse, and recycle – through activities like composting.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

General Manager of Wisconsin casino sentenced, embezzled from casino

(WFRV) – After pleading guilty to making false statements on his taxes, a former general manager of the St. Croix casinos was sentenced to prison. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 60-year-old Leva Oustigoff Jr. was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for tax fraud. He pleaded guilty back on March 29, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox11online.com

Second alligator found in Wisconsin this month

KENOSHA (WLUK) -- Yet another alligator was found recently in Wisconsin, as Kenosha police stumbled upon a small alligator Tuesday morning. Police found the alligator -- just a "little fella," officers wrote on Facebook -- on the north side of Kenosha. The Kenosha Police Department explained that the alligator was...
KENOSHA, WI
wiproud.com

Top 10 best places to hike in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Grab your backpack and hiking shoes, AllTrails has compiled the best 10 trails for outdoor adventures in Wisconsin. Have you already explored these?. The AllTrails website said it has 1,386 hiking trails, mountain biking routes, backpacking trips, and more outdoor activity locations. #1 – Devil’s Lake...
WISCONSIN STATE
spmetrowire.com

County: watch out for wild parsnip

Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy