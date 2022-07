(Re Tuesday, July 5’s front-page story, “New Florida law will allow police to target noisy motorists”): I wanted to comment on the new law about the loud stereo systems if your car stereo can be heard over 25 feet away. What about the mufflers on the piece-of-junk, old pickup trucks running around town? You can hear them from a mile away, coming and going, it’s so loud. Can’t they ticket those, too? I mean, it’s louder than being at the Gatornationals or at the Daytona 500 and it’s just an old, piece-of-junk truck. Go get a muffler.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO