Shawn Mendes postpones July 12 show at Fiserv Forum

By TMJ4 Web Staff
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
Shawn Mendes announced Friday evening he is postponing the next three weeks of his shows, including his July 12 performance at Fiserv Forum.

On Twitter , Mendes said he needs to take time off for his mental health.

"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," he wrote. "After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature."

The stop in Milwaukee was supposed to be a part of the Grammy nominated singer's "Wonder: The World Tour" tour with special guest Dermot Kennedy.

Fiserv Forum said it will honor all previously purchased tickets. For more information, click here.

