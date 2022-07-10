ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios Wanted a Fan Removed From the Wimbledon Final: 'looks like she's had 700 drinks, bro'

By Stephen Douglas
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nick Kyrgios made the first Grand Slam final of his career at the 2022 Wimbledon tournament. Kyrgios met Novak Djokovic on Centre Court on Sunday and there were unruly fans in attendance. One spectator had to...

www.thebiglead.com

Comments / 32

Kathy Chicklenis
2d ago

Well your attitude and complaining definitely lost you the match today Can’t get in the head of decorated champions. Too bad your your own enemy

Reply
16
Charles McMillin
2d ago

Maybe , but she still probably had more class than Nick ...

Reply(3)
39
Dave!
2d ago

He attempted to cry about this woman's behavior in talking to him during important moments of "The Wimbledon Finals" and goes on to "BRO" the chair umpire!!?? You can't make it up!!

Reply
12
Related
SPORTbible

Nick Kyrgios Fined For Behaviour At Wimbledon Final In Front Of Prince George

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been fined for his behaviour at the Wimbledon men's singles finals after losing the match to Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios started strong in the match on Sunday (11 July), but things started to go downhill when he lost five consecutive points from 40-0 on his serve and went on to lose the third set, after which Djokovic became the winner of his seventh Wimbledon title.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
TheDailyBeast

Nick Kyrgios Can’t Even Pull It Together for Kate Middleton

Not even Kate Middleton, poster woman for the prim and proper, can tame Nick Kyrgios. After losing his first Grand Slam title match to Novak Djokovic, the Australian tennis star flouted Wimbledon’s all-white dress code to receive his runner-up silverware from Middleton. Wimbledon requires that players wear nearly all-white clothing from the moment they enter the arena to the moment they leave the court, but Kyrgios slapped on a bright red Nike hat prior to the presentation. Some called him disrespectful on social media, with one British tennis writer calling the decision a “final act of defiance.” Indeed, Kyrgios’ match itself was not spared his defiant flair, as an umpire gave him a code violation for insisting—quite loudly—that an allegedly drunken fan be kicked out. “She’s drunk out of her mind!” he yelled, this time with a red face rather than a red cap.
TENNIS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial John McEnroe News

Legendary tennis star John McEnroe was very outspoken during his playing days. That hasn't changed in retirement, either. The longtime United States tennis star is not happy that Novak Djokovic could be unable to play in the U.S. Open due to vaccine requirements. "These politicians are getting in the way...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Bro#Centre Court
Sports Illustrated

Steffi Graf Is Still Too Famous for Steffi Graf

Each summer Sports Illustrated revisits, remembers and rethinks some of the biggest names and most important stories of our sporting past. Come back all week for more Where Are They Now? stories. Tracy Austin did a double take. It was the spring of 2019, those halcyon pre-COVID-19 days, and Austin,...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Bachelor Nation star Tia Booth expecting baby boy

July 11 (UPI) -- Bachelor Nation star Tia Booth has a baby boy on the way. The television personality announced the sex of her unborn first child with her fiancé, Taylor Mock, on Sunday. Booth shared a video on Instagram that shows herself and Mock using canisters that shot...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Novak Djokovic Shows Off His Blue Ceramic Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 After Winning Wimbledon

Click here to read the full article. Novak Djokovic and Hublot’s partnership now has a Grand Slam title to its name. The Serbian tennis legend celebrated winning the sport’s oldest tournament for a seventh time by donning the brand’s Big Bang Meca-10 for the trophy celebration on Sunday, following his four-set victory over Nick Kyrgios. It marks the first time Djokovic has won a Slam since signing on to be the Swiss watchmaker’s brand ambassador last August. Djokovic’s Big Bang Meca-10 is certainly a timepiece fit for a champion. It features a 45mm case made from microblasted and polished blue ceramic and...
TENNIS
guitar.com

Steve Vai on how social media has impacted his playing style: “I’m not a good blues player really, or great jazz fusion, or anything like that. I’m not even an authentic rock player”

Guitar virtuoso Steve Vai has spoken out about his approach to playing the guitar, insisting that he doesn’t see himself as a diverse player, nor as someone who has evolved the instrument. In the interview, the musician also shared his thoughts on social media, explaining that the only thing holding musicians back is their attitude.
MUSIC
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy