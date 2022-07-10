Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (July 10)

This past week did not yield quite as much news as previous weeks, but the Wisconsin Badgers football and men's basketball teams remain active, trying to add future talent to the rosters.

The football team has several of their top targets in the 2023 recruiting class ready to announce this month, while the Wisconsin basketball staff is busy identifying talent during the July evaluation period.

In an attempt to provide an overview of everything that happened during the past seven days, here is the weekly recruiting rundown.

Basketball: July evaluation period

Greg Gard and the Wisconsin men's basketball staff were front in center for some of their top targets in 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes.

The July evaluation period allows for college coaches to be back on the road and watch prospective recruits around the country at the various AAU events taking place.

Some of the notable names that the Badgers coaching staff was in attendance for over the past couple of days include the following:

2023 recruits

Gus Yalden (committed 5/17/22)

John Blackwell (committed 4/15/22)

Gehrig Normand (offered 5/31/22)

2024 recruits

Kon Knueppel (offered 8/5/21)

Nick Janowski (offered 4/18/22)

Daniel Freitag (offered 6/30/21)

Jack Robison (offered 8/5/21)

2025 recruits

Davion Hannah (offered 6/30/22)

Football: Upcoming decisions

With a dead period in effect, meaning that coaches and players are unable to have face-to-face contact, football recruiting news has slowed down a bit.

However, four remaining targets in Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class will be making their college decisions this month. Tackett Curtis, Kahlil Tate, Joe Crocker, and Braeden Marshall each took official visits to Madison in June, and have Wisconsin as one of the top remaining options in their recruitments. Here is a quick update on where things stand with each recruit and their tentative decision timeline.

Kahlil Tate

Position: safety

Decision date: Tuesday, July 12

Schools under consideration: Iowa, Purdue, Wisconsin

The Badgers exited their official visit with Tate as the perceived favorites. With a slew of other Chicago area prospects and momentum on their side, most assumed that Wisconsin would ultimately win out in this recruitment. However, since his official visit to Iowa in late June, the Hawkeyes have grabbed the momentum. Over the weekend, three new forecasts on 247 Sports came for Tate to land in Iowa City.

With just a couple of days before his college decision, the Badgers have some work to do in order to add Tate, who was one of the top defensive back targets in the class for most of the spring and summer.

Joe Crocker

Position: offensive tackle

Decision date: Monday, July 18

Schools under consideration: Michigan State, Mississippi State, Wisconsin

After securing a commitment from offensive lineman Christopher Terek in late June, offensive line coach Bob Bostad now has two commits in the 2023 recruiting class.

Looking to take two or three linemen in this cycle, one of the top options to fill the final available spot is Joe Crocker. The Tennessee native took an official visit to Madison in early June and has since taken trips to Michigan State and Mississippi State.

Since Terek's commitment, Michigan State and Mississippi State have started to emerge as the most likely destinations though, with Mississippi State hosting Crocker twice in that period. With eight days remaining in his recruitment, it will be interesting to see if Wisconsin can make a late move here to shift the momentum back in their favor.

Tackett Curtis

Position: outside linebacker

Decision date: late-July

Schools under consideration: Ohio State, USC, Wisconsin

It's crazy to think that this is probably the recruitment that the Badgers feel the best about. Curtis has not announced a firm commitment date but has stated that he hopes to decide in July on multiple occasions.

Curtis has held Wisconsin near the top throughout his recruitment, and he continues to remain in consistent contact with some of the Badgers' commits in the 2023 class.

The top overall target in the entire cycle for Wisconsin, Tack Curtis, would be a phenomenal addition, and would definitely help bolster the class's overall perception. The four-star talent could be a game-changer, and assistant coach Bobby April is still working hard to keep the Badgers as a very real contender against OSU and USC.

Braeden Marshall

Position: cornerback

Decision date: July 30

Schools under consideration: Nebraska, North Carolina, Pitt, UCF, Wisconsin

This is another recruitment where the Badgers have slowly lost ground. Marshall released a top-5 a week ago, and Wisconsin is still a viable option, but a lot of the buzz points towards North Carolina and UCF lately.

Both schools are closer to home for the Florida talent, and he may look to stay in the Southeast. Wisconsin could turn up their interest in Marshall if they miss out on Kahlil Tate earlier this week, so it will be interesting to see how things shake out over the next three weeks.

:

2023 QB Recruiting: What's next for the Badgers?

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.