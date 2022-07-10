ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas finds itself front and center in the abortion battle

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FU5e4_0ganCP1T00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled there is no federal constitutional right to an abortion , sending the battle ground back to the states.

Kansas finds itself on the frontline of the fight. Three years ago, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled there is a state constitutional right to an abortion as part of the fundamental right to autotomy in health care, limiting lawmakers’ powers over the proceedure.

Kansas voters will ultimately decide what’s next for the state in the upcoming August 2 primary. Will voters decide the Value Them Both amendment mean stricter rules or an end to abortion in the state?

Kansas voter registration up big after Roe v. Wade overturn

This week on 4Star Politics, you’ll hear both sides of the issue. FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling are joined by Danielle Underwood with Kansans for Life, and Ashley All with Kansans for Constitutional Freedom.

The first issue is understanding what the amendment will do if it’s passed. Underwood said it doesn’t ban abortions in Kansas. It bans state funding, or using taxpayer dollars, to pay for abortions.

“The point of the amendment is to return to the people our ability to have a say in the conversation about what are the right limits on abortion in our state. We know there is broad agreement on things like banning late-term abortions, third trimester abortions, and making sure we have things like safe clinics for women,” Underwood said. “Right now because of that 2019 State Supreme Court decision, that right to have any say and appropriate limits on the abortion industry has been removed from the people.”

If the majority of voters vote yes, the amendment would pass. That means lawmakers could ban abortions from the moment of conception, regardless of circumstance, or enact restrictions different than what Kansas has in place today.

Kansas deadline approaching to register to vote in primary election

“This returns to the people through our elected officials. We have a representational government, where we have the power to elect officials we think represent our views and will go and take those views and enact those. So that we can govern ourselves as Kansans. By doing that, we have put that back in the hands of the people,” Underwood said. “Right now, unelected judges are making the decision for us.”

Ashley All said the abortion issue is more complicated than that. Her group supports voting no on the issue.

“If you look at the language, it definitely opens the door for a ban. As you might know, abortion is already heavily regulated in Kansas. It has banned what they call late-term abortion. It’s already banned, an abortion after 22 weeks, it was already banned by the Kansas legislature,” All said. “Not only that, government funding is also banned and there are numerous other restrictions and regulations already in place, including mandatory waiting periods, mandatory ultrasounds, parental consent.”

All agrees if voters pass the amendment it will allow lawmakers to make the decisions that a woman should be allowed to make.

Atchison reverses decision, will allow voters to register for primary

“What this amendment does, it hands the power to politicians to pass any law they want regarding abortion, including a ban completely, even in cases of rape, incest, and at risk of the life of the mother,” All said. “It is not hard to make that jump. A bill was already introduce this past legislative session that did just that.”

To hear more about the question and exactly what it means, watch the full episode in the video player at the top of the page.

If you’d like to read the full ballot language for yourself, it can be found by visiting the Kansas Secretary of State’s Website , and click on the blue ballot icon.

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up to get top politics headlines in your inbox

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics , a special venture with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Sunday at 10 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 72

George Marinelli
2d ago

Danielle Underwood is not telling the truth. Not only would this give Authority to the state house to ban abortions it can ban just about anything else it wants to ban. this religious nonsense needs to stop

Reply(1)
12
#1MS
2d ago

Vote "NO" to preserve the rights of women to choose and to preserve the lives of women who have had wanted pregnancies that have gone horribly wrong and will need life saving measures like a D&C, which is legally an abortion, to save their lives!!!

Reply(32)
20
Robin Freeman
2d ago

tax dollars do NOT pay for abortions.what I see, is that insurance companies already get inbetween us and our doctors. Now, there are those that want the government to get between us and our doctors. neither one should be allowed to do that. Kansas was founded on personal freedoms. Kansas should not turn away from that.

Reply
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Atchison, KS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Conception, MO
City
Kansas City, KS
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court#The Kansas Supreme Court#The Kansas City Star
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Teen Vogue

Abortion Patients Were Turned Away As Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Patients were in the lobby, waiting, the moment it became a post-Roe America. The staff at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio had just received a call from their attorney: Abortion procedures in Texas would have to stop immediately. The dozen or so patients in the lobby Friday morning would have to be turned away. The clinic staff would have to be the ones to tell them.
TEXAS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy