Watch: Stephen Curry holes 97-yard shot for eagle at celebrity golf tournament

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Stephen Curry is used to connecting on long-distance shots. But on a golf course? That’s a new experience for the three-time NBA champion.

Curry, the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-point goals, holed a 97-yard approach shot from the fairway for an eagle at the American Century Championship on Friday, Sports Illustrated reported.

Curry’s second shot at the par-4 13th hole at Edgewood Tahoe course flew several feet past the flag and then spun back toward the hole before falling into the cup. The Golden State Warriors star celebrated after holing the shot at the celebrity golf tournament near South Lake Tahoe, leaping and giving his caddie a chest/shoulder bump, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Because of the modified Stableford scoring system in the tournament, the eagle was worth six points. That helped Curry finish tied for 10th place after the first round, Sports Illustrated reported.

“I play on 94 feet, so I’m like right around, you know, I like those type of numbers,” Curry told the Golf Channel in an interview. “The crowd reaction was unbelievable. I couldn’t see it go in, but the crowd reaction was like ‘Ahhhhh, oh that’s good.’

“It went in and I lost my mind for a second.”

The eagle settled Curry’s game. He had six bogeys and a double-bogey in his first 12 holes, but after his eagle he shot par the rest of the way, Sports Illustrated reported.

