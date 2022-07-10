Legislation introduced to create ‘White Flag’ law in Illinois

During a hearing addressing a post-Roe America, Judiciary Committee releases testimony from Juliana Stratton, Lt. Gov. of Illinois. The Senate Judiciary Committee released Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton’s prepared testimony during today’s, July 12, hearing entitled “A Post-Roe America: The Legal Consequences of the Dobbs Decision.” Stratton is the first Black woman to serve as Illinois’s Lieutenant Governor, a position she has held since 2019. Her testimony focuses on the steps that Illinois has taken to protect access to abortion, the challenges of out-of-state patients coming to Illinois to seek care, and the significant racial disparities that already exist for abortion access and maternal mortality.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO