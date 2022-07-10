ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Legislation introduced to create ‘White Flag’ law in Illinois

By Bruce Kropp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew legislation in response to the Highland Park shooting creates a “White Flag” law. Under the bill, if a minor has an incident where they are a threat to themselves or others, the white flag provision would be...

Deez
2d ago

using this logic that the brain isn't fully developed until 24-26, then no VOTING, abortion, tattoos, piercings, military service, driving, alcohol, or anything else age restricted until that age too.

87
Scott Denham
2d ago

So basically they’re passing a law on something that’s supposed to be the law anyway. They’re also trying to ban something that doesn’t exist? Seriously? There are no assault weapons, assault is an action. A baseball bat can become an assault weapon if you use it to assault someone

109
Joesph Clark
2d ago

this will do nothing to fix any issues at all and the politicians pushing this legislation are living in a universe of delusion people that think that more rules will work but ill intent will always find a way!

51
