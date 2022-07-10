ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Stephen Curry holes 97-yard shot for eagle at celebrity golf tournament

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Stephen Curry is used to connecting on long-distance shots. But on a golf course? That’s a new experience for the three-time NBA champion.

Curry, the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-point goals, holed a 97-yard approach shot from the fairway for an eagle at the American Century Championship on Friday, Sports Illustrated reported.

Curry’s second shot at the par-4 13th hole at Edgewood Tahoe course flew several feet past the flag and then spun back toward the hole before falling into the cup. The Golden State Warriors star celebrated after holing the shot at the celebrity golf tournament near South Lake Tahoe, leaping and giving his caddie a chest/shoulder bump, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Because of the modified Stableford scoring system in the tournament, the eagle was worth six points. That helped Curry finish tied for 10th place after the first round, Sports Illustrated reported.

“I play on 94 feet, so I’m like right around, you know, I like those type of numbers,” Curry told the Golf Channel in an interview. “The crowd reaction was unbelievable. I couldn’t see it go in, but the crowd reaction was like ‘Ahhhhh, oh that’s good.’

“It went in and I lost my mind for a second.”

The eagle settled Curry’s game. He had six bogeys and a double-bogey in his first 12 holes, but after his eagle he shot par the rest of the way, Sports Illustrated reported.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods agrees with R&A decision to not invite Greg Norman to 2022 British Open for his involvement with LIV Golf

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Tiger Woods wouldn’t have invited Greg Norman to the 150th playing of the Open Championship at St. Andrews. The 15-time major champion and three-time Champion Golfer of the Year agreed with the R&A’s decision to reach out to Norman, who is heading the Saudi Arabia-backed rival league called LIV Golf, to tell him his presence at the Celebration on Champions on Monday and the Champions’ Dinner on Tuesday was not welcomed. Norman did not journey to this seaside village.
GOLF
