Charlotte, NC

Whiskey Myers Breaks Out a ‘Wonderwall’ Cover in Charlotte: WATCH

By Blake Ells
 3 days ago
Whiskey Myers has covered a song or two. The band has performed versions of “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes, “Refugee” by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and “La Grange” by ZZ Top. Aside from that White Stripes cover, their selections tend to lean into classic rock and Southern rock.

Anyway, here’s “Wonderwall.”

“We surprised Charlotte with a little Wonderwall last night,” the band captioned the post.

The Oasis cover is a little out of character for the Texas band, but they worked it out. Maybe they’ll keep it in the rotation. The band surely filled the set list with a lot of new songs, too. We’re now just a few weeks away from their sixth studio release, Tornillo. They’ve been testing a few of those new tracks out on the road, notably the lead single “John Wayne.”

The new record is out on July 29, and they’ll bring a horn section. It’ll also feature an appearance from legendary gospel quartet The McCrary Sisters. The album was recorded at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Tex., hence the name.

The album comes on the heels of the band achieving platinum success. “Stone,” “Ballad of a Southern Man” and “Broken Window Serenade” were all recently certified platinum. “Virginia” was also certified gold. The band has been at it for 14 years and remained one of the hardest working in the business. Their last eponymous album debuted at number one on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Whiskey Myers on the Road

Whiskey Myers is still hitting the road hard throughout the summer. The band has tour dates stretching all the way to Thanksgiving. It’s quite a bill for most of the ride, as Shane Smith & the Saints and 49 Winchester are in tow through August. The tour continues at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth, Va. on July 10. They’ll run up and down the east coast for the next few weeks, then hit their home state of Texas for a few shows on their way out west.

There’s a makeup date on August 20 at the Brandon Amphitheater in Mississippi. That one had to be postponed because of COVID-19. Shane Smith & the Saints will remain onboard for the makeup date.

They’re part of the Firewater Music Festival September 29-October 1 in Lacygne, Kan. That’s a big bill that includes Old 97s, Blackberry Smoke, Nikki Lane, Quaker City Night Hawks and 49 Winchester among others. The tour wraps on November 19 in Las Vegas, Nev. at The Theater at Virgin Hotels with Read Southall Band. There’s a good chance the tour is coming through your city. Check out all the dates and get ticket information at their website.

