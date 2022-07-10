Media liberals push weapons ban

A big-game trophy hunter was found shot dead at the side of a road in South Africa, local authorities said. Riaan Naude, 55, was known for killing big animals and ran a company, Pro Hunt Africa, that organized hunting trips for paying tourists in the country’s Limpopo province. Naude was found dead next to his truck on June 8 near the Kruger National Park, according to reports. Police described a grisly crime scene in which Naude was discovered lying on his back with blood on his head and hands. It’s believed he was killed after pulling over to the roadside after his truck developed a mechanical problem. “The motive for the attack and the subsequent murder is unknown at this stage,” Lt. Col. Mamphaswa Seabi said, adding that cops did not believe the killing was linked to Naude’s hunting.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO