Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Plates two runs in return to lineup

Carpenter went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox. Though Sunday wasn't a great day from a team standpoint for the Yankees, Carpenter continued to impress with his third straight multi-hit performance. The veteran has gone 7-for-9 with two walks, two homers and four RBI over that stretch, and his season slash line now stands at an eye-popping .344/.447/.859 with 10 homers and 22 RBI over 77 plate appearances. He was rarely getting into the starting lineup near the end of June, but manager Aaron Boone has found a way to get his bat into the starting nine nearly every day in July, so Carpenter should be rostered in most fantasy leagues for as long as he remains hot.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO