Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Plates two runs in return to lineup

 3 days ago

Rizzo went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Red...

Tomase: Red Sox never should have parted with this All-Star slugger

Of the three All-Stars the Red Sox wouldn't pay, only one of them bothers me. It's not Andrew Benintendi, who wouldn't even be an American League selection if he played anywhere other than Kansas City. And it's not Mookie Betts, whose unquestioned greatness nonetheless did not make him the best long-term fit in Boston.
Yankees have Gold Glove outfielder in their sights at trade deadline

With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, the New York Yankees are looking to make improvements, specifically in the starting pitching rotation and outfield. With Joey Gallo struggling significantly, general manager Brian Cashman needs a supplement, especially when it comes to mitigating fatigue down the stretch for players like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.
This Mets-Noah Syndergaard trade would break the internet

Does a Mets-Noah Syndergaard reunion actually make sense this summer?. 2022 hasn’t exactly been the revenge tour-de-force that Noah Syndergaard, the man known as “Thor” was aiming for after spending nearly two full years on the shelf because of Tommy John surgery. His 3.84 ERA is solid,...
Anthony Rizzo
Braves host the Mets on home winning streak

New York Mets (53-33, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-35, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.26 ERA, .88 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7...
New York Rangers may be forced to go free agent route for a center

The New York Rangers have reportedly been trying to trade for a center since they were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Teams they’ve spoken to about a deal are the Vancouver Canucks for J.T. Miller and the Winnipeg Jets regarding both Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele. Of the three, Miller appears to be the best possibility but with free agency opening on Wednesday time to make a good trade is running out.
Knicks 101, Bulls 69: Grimes, Sims Hit Jackpot

The New York Knicks' prospects went on a heater in Las Vegas, though theirs came on the Summer League floor of Cox Pavilion rather than the blackjack table. New York immediately dealt 13 points to the Chicago Bulls, starting their late Sunday afternoon showdown on a matching run to coast toward an 101-69 victory. Quentin Grimes paced the Knicks with 24 points while Jericho Sims earned another double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Yankees Are Reportedly Eyeing Notable Outfielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball - at least in terms of their record and winning percentage. Following a series split with the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees are gearing up for the MLB's trade deadline on August 2. With a few weeks to go, New York is reportedly interested in acquiring an outfielder.
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Bat remains scorching

Carpenter went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox. Though Sunday wasn't a great day from a team standpoint for the Yankees, Carpenter continued to impress with his third straight multi-hit performance. The veteran has gone 7-for-9 with two walks, two homers and four RBI over that stretch, and his season slash line now stands at an eye-popping .344/.447/.859 with 10 homers and 22 RBI over 77 plate appearances. He was rarely getting into the starting lineup near the end of June, but manager Aaron Boone has found a way to get his bat into the starting nine nearly every day in July, so Carpenter should be rostered in most fantasy leagues for as long as he remains hot.
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Fouls ball off leg

Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
Rockies unlikely to be major sellers at trade deadline

At 39-49, the Rockies are tied with the D-backs for last place in the National League West, sitting 18 games back from the division-leading Dodgers. Only eight teams in baseball have a worse winning percentage than Colorado, and several of those eight came into the 2022 season with no intention of competing as they progressed through rebuilds. The Rockies, as has become par for the course, seem to feel their club is under-performing and don’t envision a major sell-off. General manager Bill Schmidt replied with a simple “no” when asked by Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette if he expects to be a big seller at this year’s deadline.
New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds: Gerrit Cole vs. Graham Ashcraft

After a day off on Monday, the Yankees return to the Bronx tonight to begin a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds. While this ought to be a favorable series for the Bronx Bombers since the Reds find themselves in the basement of one of baseball’s worst divisions, this is not a series that the Yankees can overlook. After starting the season a horrid 3-22, Cincy has posted a very respectable 29-22 record since May 5th, and they’re currently riding a four-game winning streak that includes a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Matt Carpenter sitting Tuesday for Yankees

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds. Carpenter started the last six games. Anthony Rizzo will cover the designated hitter role while DJ LeMahieu mans first base. Gleyber Torres will return to play second base and bat second.
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Placed on paternity list

McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
