Royals' Michael Taylor: Not in Sunday's lineup

O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with two RBI in a 7-3 win over the Tigers in the second game of Monday's doubleheader. O'Hearn went 0-for-2 in the matinee game, but he was able to supply some offense in the nightcap. The 28-year-old had gone 0-for-9 across his previous seven games before starting both of Monday's contests in right field. With Whit Merrifield (toe) out, O'Hearn could be in contention for a little more playing time in right field, though Edward Olivares and Kyle Isbel are most likely to play there. O'Hearn has slashed .182/.225/.242 with a home run, nine RBI and four runs scored through 71 plate appearances, so he's still little more than a depth player.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO