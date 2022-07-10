ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not in Sunday's lineup

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Mets: Four things to know, prediction, how to watch as rivals meet with first place on the line

Mets: 53-33 Braves: 52-35 (1 1/2 GB) Last season the Mets spent more than 100 days in first place, the most ever by a team that finished the season with a losing record. Given their torrid start this year, I'm certain the Mets didn't anticipate going into Atlanta in mid July up only 1 1/2 games. They want to avoid a repeat of last season and taking care of business in head-to-head games is imperative.
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Slowed by sore shoulder

Taylor is dealing with a sore right shoulder, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. It appeared that Taylor was getting a mini-break amid a slump at the plate, but it turns out his string of recent absences is injury-related. Taylor is considered day-to-day and will be available if needed.
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Two extra-base hits in loss

Melendez went 2-for-5 with a triple, a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Tigers. Melendez hit a leadoff triple in the first inning and scored on an Andrew Benintendi single. In the ninth, Melendez added a out-out double, but he was left on base. The catcher is 8-for-33 (.242) with three homers in his last nine games. With Whit Merrifield (toe) and Michael Taylor (shoulder) out of action, Melendez has gotten some looks as the leadoff hitter. He's slashing .221/.314/.413 with nine homers, two triples, nine doubles, 25 RBI and 22 runs scored in 60 contests, so he'd likely need to show more with the bat to remain in that role long-term.
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not available Monday

Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Racks up three hits in loss

Alcantara went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 13-0 loss to the Giants. The Diamondbacks weren't able to string many hits together, but Alcantara was a bright spot in a brutal loss. He's gone 6-for-12 (.500) with a home run, three RBI and a run scored in six games since rejoining Arizona off waivers from San Diego earlier in July. The infielder is slashing .200/.219/.310 with two homers, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and three doubles through 107 plate appearances. He's seen an uptick in playing time at second base, but that may be short-lived once Ketel Marte is able to play the field again.
CBS Sports

Royals' Drew Waters: Bound for Kansas City

The Royals agreed Monday to acquire Waters, right-hander Andrew Hoffmann and infielder CJ Alexander from Atlanta in exchange for the 35th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Just a couple years ago, Waters looked as though he might have a long-term future in...
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Fouls ball off leg

Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
FOX Sports

Cabrera drives in 2 to tie Williams, Tigers beat Royals 7-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in the tying and go-ahead runs, matching Ted Williams for 14th place on the career RBI list, and the Detroit Tigers rallied past the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid. Cabrera's sacrifice fly in the...
The Spun

Chiefs Star Could Reportedly Skip Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs could have a key holdout on their hands. After franchising left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., the team is reportedly no closer to reaching a long-term agreement with the three-time Pro Bowler. This could mean Brown holding out for an extended period of time. Per NFL Network's...
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Formally added to roster

The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
CBS Sports

Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Serves as DH

Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored as the designated hitter in Monday's 10-8 win over the Athletics. Calhoun got the start at DH in the Rangers' first game after Mitch Garver (forearm) underwent surgery. Garver, who was added to the 60-day injured list, will miss the rest of the season, which opens up DH for a rotation of players, including Calhoun and fellow lefty hitter Brad Miller.
CBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Provides two RBI in nightcap

O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with two RBI in a 7-3 win over the Tigers in the second game of Monday's doubleheader. O'Hearn went 0-for-2 in the matinee game, but he was able to supply some offense in the nightcap. The 28-year-old had gone 0-for-9 across his previous seven games before starting both of Monday's contests in right field. With Whit Merrifield (toe) out, O'Hearn could be in contention for a little more playing time in right field, though Edward Olivares and Kyle Isbel are most likely to play there. O'Hearn has slashed .182/.225/.242 with a home run, nine RBI and four runs scored through 71 plate appearances, so he's still little more than a depth player.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May get innings at 2B

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Marte may begin playing second base in a game prior to the All-Star break, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. Marte has served as the designated hitter the last three weeks since a hamstring injury cropped up in mid-June. Lovullo said he'll try to get Marte an inning or two late in a game before the break but added there's a schedule mapped out to get him back on the field after the All-Star game. The discomfort Marte is feeling is much less than before, but the Diamondbacks remain cautious.
247Sports

WATCH: Kansas State could surprise the country in 2022

Five Big 12 teams -- half the conference! -- nabbed first-place votes in the media's preseason poll released last week. The only team that finished in the top six without a first-place vote might be the team to keep an eye on when the season begins ... if you weren't following this wild card already. Evidently, some people are already aware.
