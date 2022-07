Chase Elliott continues to solidify his NASCAR legacy at a young age. On Sunday, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion won the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. According to the Associated Press, Elliott, who is from Georgia, won at his home track for the first time in his career. His father, NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, also won at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and that makes them the only Georgia-born drivers to win a Cup race in Atlanta. Additionally, the Elliotts are the third father-son duo to win in Atlanta, joining Ned and Dale Jarrett and Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

