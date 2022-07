“Synetic is thrilled to share the 2022–2023 season, which explores ‘otherness’ and our relationships to those who are different. When I first came to this country as a refugee, I did not speak the language; it was disorienting but also magical. No matter where you come from, I think we all know what it’s like to feel different or to fear that which we do not understand. But we also know that feeling of awe and wonder that comes from discovering something new and different. This season captures the incredible breadth and complexity of those feelings in a way that is both timeless and timely.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO