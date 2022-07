Before having my daughter, I could only intellectually guess at what I now know in my bones: Having a child can be, at times, unrelenting, exhausting, and trying. My husband and I are incredibly privileged to be able-bodied, employed, and economically secure, to be White and not the target of racial aggression, to have done lots of personal growth work prior to becoming parents, and to have had reproductive rights and freedom to delay having a child until our mid-thirties.

