Five injured in shooting at Coney Island boardwalk in New York

By Tréa Lavery
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Five people were injured early Sunday morning at New York City’s Coney Island boardwalk when someone fired a gun into a crowd. According to WABC-TV, the five people injured were a 37-year-old...

A man arrested earlier this year in connection to a drug bust in Pittsfield has been found dead in New York City. NewsChannel 13 media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report, 32-year-old Demetries Anderson of Queens was due in court in Massachusetts for his arraignment on drug charges related to a January investigation into heroin and cocaine dealing on Summer Street in Pittsfield.
PITTSFIELD, MA
THE BRONX (PIX11)- The Trinitarios, a notorious Dominican gang in the Bronx responsible for the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, thought of themselves as “warriors” and their “warrior tools” were machetes and knives, according to a witness who tried to join the ring. “They referred to themselves as warriors,” Kevin Alvarez said Tuesday during testimony […]
BRONX, NY
A 37-year-old man died when a bicyclist abruptly opened fire into the vehicle he was riding in when it stopped at a red light -- an apparently targeted attack that played out even as he and the woman behind the wheel ran for their lives, police say. Shannan Jackson, of...
BROOKLYN, NY
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Two teen girls were shot and wounded in the Bronx on Monday night—the city's latest bystanders struck by stray bullets. The girls, both 17 years old, were at the Arcilla Playground, near Teller Avenue and 164th Street, in the Concourse Village section around 8:15 p.m. when gunshots rang out.
BRONX, NY
NEW YORK -- Calls are growing for charges to be dropped against a Hamilton Heights bodega worker accused of murder.Jose Alba stabbed a man to death on July 1 after he came behind the counter to attack Alba.READ MORE: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg facing bipartisan calls to drop case against bodega clerk charged with murderSurveillance video shows the encounter inside the Blue Moon convenience store on West 139th Street.Austin Simon was stabbed multiple times.Alba, who was arrested on second-degree murder charges, says it was self-defense.READ MORE: Bodega owners, elected officials rally on Staten Island in defense of Jose Alba, bodega clerk who fatally stabbed attackerThe group United Bodegas of America wants Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to drop the charges."Our city is in crisis, and at this point, we are just fed up with people robbing, looting, attacking, assaulting, killing our small business owners," said Fernando Mateo, with United Bodegas of America.They plan to meet with Bragg on Tuesday to discuss Alba's case.A spokesperson from the District Attorney's office released a comment saying, "We are continuing to review the evidence and the investigation is ongoing."
MANHATTAN, NY
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man entered a Brooklyn media company June 24 and tied up two employees before robbing the business, police said Monday. The two employees at the Halsey Street business were approached by the suspect about 11:30 a.m., police said. Once inside, the man held the employees at gunpoint, forced their hands behind their backs and then used zip ties to bind them. After the employees were tied up, the man stole a cellphone and about $35,000.
BROOKLYN, NY
