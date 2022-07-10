ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight's Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight announce their engagement on Sydney Harbour

By S. Shipley
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Married At First Sight's Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight announced their engagement Sunday evening.

The reality TV stars shared the news to Instagram, alongside a loved-up image of the couple enjoying a romantic cruise on Sydney Harbour.

The lovebirds captioned the image, 'Forever', alongside a ring emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dc4KA_0gan7bEX00
Married At First Sight's Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight announced their engagement on Sunday

Kerry's stunning ring was made by Nicholas Haywood, who has designed stunning jewels for several Aussie celebrities.

In the joyous snap, Johnny and Kerry are seen happily raising a glass as the sun sets behind the world-famous Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

The couple's joyous news was quickly inundated with well-wishes from their celebrity friends, as Kerry showed off her stunning engagement ring.

'So awesome. Congratulations to two of my fav people ever!' wrote Married At First Sight's Jules Robinson.

Beck Zemek, who starred on season eight of the Channel Nine series, soon joined the chorus, writing, 'Love you guys so much!!! Still can’t get the smile off my face', before adding a red love heart emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZKPR_0gan7bEX00
The reality TV stars shared the news to Instagram, alongside a loved-up image of the couple enjoying a romantic cruise on Sydney Harbour. The couple simply captioned the image, 'Forever', alongside a ring emoji

'How booody [sic] good - huge congrats guys,' added The Bachelor's Matthew 'Matty J' Johnson.

While Gogglebox star Sarah Marie Fahd preferred to keep things short and sweet, with a simple, 'Congratulations'.

The Bachelorette's Darvid Garayeli, model Erin Holland and Carla from Bankstown also added sweet messages, along with many Married At First Sight stars from years gone by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qi4MI_0gan7bEX00
The couple's joyous news was quickly inundated with well-wishes from their celebrity friends
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Meo1h_0gan7bEX00
The Bachelorette's Darvid Garayeli, model Erin Holland and Carla from Bankstown also added sweet messages, along with many Married At First Sight stars from years gone by

In October 2021, Johnny and Kerry marked their one-year anniversary after meeting on MAFS.

'This is the moment that we had our first real conversation, exactly a year ago today,' Johnny wrote on social media, sharing a photo from their televised wedding.

He said the day was an 'absolute blur', not to mention 'nerve-wracking and utterly exhausting', but he was left feeling as though he had won the jackpot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhOGY_0gan7bEX00
In October 2021, Johnny and Kerry marked their one-year anniversary after meeting on MAFS 

Comments / 1

